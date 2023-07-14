Many Mississippi High School Activities Association football teams will face new opponents in region play this year after the Mississippi High School Activities Association reorganized high school football teams into new regions and classes last year.
The Meridian High School Wildcats will now play in Region 3-7A, where they will see many familiar teams during region matchups. Oak Grove, Northwest Rankin, Petal, Brandon and Pearl also made the move from 3-6A to 3-7A.
Meridian coach Marcus Boyles, who coached at both Petal and Pearl, said the Wildcats will get to compete against the best of the best in 7A.
“That’s where you want to play. That’s where you want to compete,” Boyles said. “We’re really excited about that. It’s the same region we’ve been in the last few years, it’s just called 7A instead of 6A, but it’s the same group of teams. … You’ve got some great coached teams, and you’ve got some teams with some really good athletes also.”
The West Lauderdale Knights and Northeast Lauderdale Trojans are still in Region 4-4A, which will no longer be the home of Kosciusko and Louisville. 4-4A will also be made up of Leake Central, Choctaw Central and newcomer Newton County.
The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers are back in Region 5-3A. The region looks considerably different this year, as Enterprise is the only other returning team. Clarkdale, Union, Morton and Forest are all out of 5-3A, and Noxubee County, Kemper County and McLaurin Attendance Center are now in the region.
Despite moving down from 3A to 2A, Clarkdale is now in a tough position in Region 2-5A. Bay Springs moved up to 2A after taking the 1A championship last season in a 22-0 win over McEvans. Scott Central, which beat Charleston 42-12 in the 2022 2A championship, is also in 2-5A. Lake and Newton, both of which made the 2A playoffs in 2022, round out the region.
“The division did not get any easier,” Clarkdale coach Bubba Brannan said. “We had two back-to-back state champions move into that division. Lake is bringing a lot of people back from a solid team last year. … Newton is very athletic. They’ve been doing well for the last couple of years. I think they’re bringing a lot back too. There’s no gimmies in our division, and our non-conference (schedule) may even be tougher.”
