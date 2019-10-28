A look at how some teams will be seeded after the final week of regular season games, and what others need to do to reach the postseason.
CLASS 4A
Region 4-4A: Louisville has clinched the No. 1 seed and West Lauderdale has clinched the No. 2 seed.
If Leake Central beats Choctaw Central on Friday, then Kosciusko is the No. 3 seed and Leake Central is the No. 4 seed.
If Choctaw Central beats Leake Central, then Choctaw Central is the No. 3 seed and Kosciusko is the No. 4 seed.
Region 5-4A: The winner of the Mendenhall-Quitman game on Friday will be the No. 1 seed and the loser will be the No. 2 seed.
The winner of the Newton County-Northeast Jones on Friday will be the No. 3 seed and the loser the No. 4 seed.
CLASS 3A
Region 5-3A: The winner of the Forest-Kemper County game on Friday will be the No. 1 seed.
If Kemper County wins and SE Lauderdale beats Clarkdale, then Kemper County is the No. 1 seed, SE Lauderdale is the No. 2 seed, Forest the No. 3 seed and Morton is the No. 2 seed.
If Forest wins and SE Lauderdale wins then Forest is the No. 1 seed, Kemper County is the No. 2 seed, Morton is the No. 3 seed and SE Lauderdale is the No. 4 seed.
If Clarkdale beats SE Lauderdale, they will be the No. 4 seed. The loser of Kemper County-Forest will be the No. 2 seed and Morton will be the No. 3 seed.
CLASS 2A
Region 5-2A: Taylorsville has clinched the No. 1 seed and Enterprise-Clarke is the No. 2 seed.
The winner of the Bay Springs-Heidelberg game on Friday will be the No. 3 seed and the loser will be the No. 4 seed.
Region 6-2A: Philadelphia has clinched the No. 1 seed and Union is the No. 4 seed.
The winner of the Lake-Scott Central game on Thursday will be the No. 2 seed and the loser will be the No. 3 seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.