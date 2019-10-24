The Mississippi High School Activities Association is dropping slow-pitch softball as a sport beginning during the 2020-21 school year.
The Starkville Daily News’ Robbie Faulk first reported the decision by the MHSAA to end the sport, which played its championship games this past weekend in Madison. Neshoba Central softball coach Trae Embry and Newton County softball coach Justin Chaney both confirmed in text messages that the MHSAA was dropping slow-pitch.
Participation in slow-pitch had dwindled in recent years, with 89 of the MHSAA’s 345 members schools listed on its website as slow-pitch schools from 2019-21. That’s less than a 30-percent participation rate, and Quitman dropped slow-pitch prior to this season yet was still listed on the website.
Neshoba Central won the Class II slow-pitch state championship this past weekend, and Lake won the Class I state title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.