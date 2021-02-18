Inclement weather and widespread power outages has forced the MHSAA to drastically alter its postseason basketball schedule.
Teams like the Meridian High School girls and boys in Class 6A, who both earned first-round byes after winning their divisional tournament, are forced to play a waiting game, as their games were originally scheduled for Saturday, moved to Monday and Tuesday and are now to be announced.
Capital Sports’ Brandon Shields posted the latest playoff schedule for the MHSAA:
Class 5A
•The Neshoba Central girls will host Grenada at 5 p.m. Monday.
Class 4A
•The Quitman girls defeated Vancleave 62-24 Thursday, while the Quitman boys were schedule to host Bay High Friday.
•The Northeast Lauderdale girls will play at North Pontotoc at 5 p.m. Monday, while the Northeast Lauderdale boys will play at North Pontotoc at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
•The Newton County girls will play at Moss Point at 5 p.m. Monday.
•The Choctaw Central girls will host Ripley Monday.
Class 3A
•The Southeast Lauderdale girls will play Saturday at Tylertown, while the boys will play at Tylertown at 7:30 pm. Saturday.
•The Kemper County girls will host West Marion at 4 p.m. Monday, while the boys will host West Marion at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
•The Clarkdale girls will play at Jefferson Davis County Monday.
Class 2A
•The Enterprise boys were scheduled to play Friday at St. Patrick.
•The Union girls will host Bogue Chitto at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while the Union boys will host Wesson at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
•The Philadelphia girls will host Wesson at 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the Philadelphia boys will host Loyd Star at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
•The Newton girls will travel to Loyd Star Monday, while the Newton boys will host Enterprise-Lincoln Tuesday.
