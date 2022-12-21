MHS football standout signs with Florida State

It was an emotional Wednesday morning at Meridian High School as one football player's dream to play college football came true.
Quindarrius Jones, a safety/wide receiver for the MHS Wildcats, signed his early letter of intent to play football for the Florida State Seminoles.
“Most importantly, I just want to thank God for putting me in this position,” Jones said. “My family and friends have been very supportive, and I want to thank all my coaches for molding me into the leader and helping me become the man I am.”
Florida State's family atmosphere won Jones over. He said Florida State feels like home, and he believes he can be successessful there on the field and in the classroom.
“My bond with the coaches is great,” Jones added.
For his final season as a Wildcat, Jones finished with 430 yards receiving, averaging 18 yards per catch. One coach who knew that Jones was an exceptional talent from day one was MHS defensive lineman coach Demetrius Hill.
“It is a great feeling,” Hill said. “He has really worked hard and laid the path for himself. It is an excellent opportunity for him to get down to Florida State early. It gives him a chance to learn and a great setup to compete on a national level.”
Hill believes Jones has done everything he needs to do to succeed.
“Jones is built by Meridian, so everything he's been working on for the last four or five years, it's already there. He just needs to go out and compete,” Hill added.
Though Jones is moving on to the next level, there will always be a special place in his heart for his former teammates at MHS.
“I am really going to miss those guys,” Jones said. “Our bond is forever strong. We have a brotherhood that we have built over the last four years and I will miss them.”
Jones plans to step on campus in January under head coach Mike Norvell, and his main goal is to work.
“All I can do is work," Jones said. "I know it won’t be easy, but hard work pays off, so that’s what I intend to do.”
