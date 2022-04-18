Shonda Davis had to work a night shift Saturday evening, but that wasn’t going to stop her from keeping up with her son’s game.
Quarterback J’Mar Smith, a Meridian High School alumnus, and his teammates on the Birmingham Stallions were playing their USFL inaugural game against the New Jersey Generals Saturday in Birmingham. Davis, Smith’s mother, hadn’t gotten to see her son play since his last college contest at Louisiana Tech in 2019. After Smith was drafted by the Stallions — coached by Skip Holtz, Smith’s coach at Louisiana Tech — earlier this year, Davis said she couldn’t wait to see her son play in a live football game again after more than two years.
“I know what he’s been through as far as wanting to play ball, so I was excited just to see him out there,” Davis said.
Smith entered Saturday’s contest for the Stallions late in the first half to replace starter Alex McGough, who sustained an injury during the game. He had a rough start, going 0-for-4 passing right before halftime, but Smith settled in during the second half, completing 11 of 17 passes for 156 yards and a passing touchdown.
His biggest impact, though, came on Birmingham’s final drive. New Jersey’s Nick Rose hit a 47-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining to give the Generals a 24-21 advantage. On Birmingham’s ensuing possession, Smith led the Stallions on a game-winning drive that spanned 10 plays and 59 yards. His 2-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in regulation was the difference, as the Birmingham defense kept the Generals from scoring a last-second touchdown to come out on top 28-24.
“Emotions were very high,” Davis admitted as she attentively watched that game-winning drive. “The simple fact that his college coach was the coach for the Stallions, I knew something exciting was bound to happen.”
It gave her flashbacks of her son’s final season at Louisiana Tech, when the Bulldogs won a 23-20 overtime contest at Rice thanks to a 12-yard, game-winning run by Smith on Sept. 28, 2019.
“My thoughts went back to that game, and it was just exciting for him to have that feeling of playing again,” Davis said. “The fact that he scored the game-winning touchdown, it was even more exciting.”
Especially since Smith had to do it after shaking off an 0-for-4 start passing.
“To be honest, Mama was nervous,” Davis recalled with a laugh. “Mama is always nervous, but knowing him and what he’s capable of doing, I knew he just had to find his rhythm.”
Sunday morning, Davis received a text from Smith asking for her honest assessment of his performance.
“I told him he looked relaxed and comfortable, like he belonged there,” Davis said.
And she agreed with her son’s post-game interview Saturday, where Smith said he just wanted the opportunity for people to see what he could do.
“I think Saturday night he showed what he’s still capable of doing,” Davis said. “I’m excited for him and for the family, and we appreciate all of the support.”
