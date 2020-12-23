A chair was stationed in front of the table at Jamond Gordon’s signing ceremony on Dec. 16 at Meridian High School.
“Missing you Granny,” it read. The words “Ole Miss” — the school with which he signed — were stationed between that short message and another nickname for Linda Ford, “MonMon.”
Ford died in late October before she could see Gordon play for the Rebels. It was one of several challenges that hit the former MHS and East Mississippi Community College defensive lineman in the fall of 2020, and it gave his signing with Ole Miss extra weight after overcoming those challenges.
“She was the most loving, sweet lady ever,” Gordon said “I can’t say too much without getting emotional.”
After a strong high school career, Gordon signed with EMCC in February 2019 in hopes of earning a shot at playing at an SEC school, preferably in Mississippi. With Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Gordon committed to Ole Miss in October and signed with the Rebels Dec. 16 during the NCAA’s early signing period, giving him a light at the end of the tunnel after a trying 2020.
“It’s going to be dope,” Gordon said of playing at an SEC school. “I really want to see for myself firsthand the atmosphere when I get there. That’s what I want most of all.”
He’ll arrive at Ole Miss as a sophomore, since eligibility wasn’t docked for any NJCAA college or NCAA athlete for the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ole Miss coaches want Gordon to contribute immediately on the defensive line, and if he gets on the field in 2021, it will be almost two years following his last official game.
In 2019, Gordon finished with 14 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks for the Lions, and he expected that production to continue this fall. EMCC opted out of the 2020 season, however, due to concerns about its players’ health in the midst of the pandemic, and Gordon said it brought about a massive change to his normal routine as a football player.
“That’s when you start working out more,” Gordon said. “You have to get it in your head that you’re not prepping for games, you’re prepping for lifting weights. It’s like a longer summer, really.”
And he admitted it was difficult to be motivated at times in the fall when there weren’t games every week.
“Your mindset changes a lot,” Gordon said. “You’re so used to wanting to play, and when it’s not happening, you just have to stay focused.”
In addition to losing his grandmother in October, Gordon also lost his former high school coach that same month. Calvin Hampton, who coached at MHS from 2016-18 before becoming Southeast Lauderdale’s head football coach in 2019, was killed in a car wreck on Oct. 21, adding another layer of grief onto Gordon.
“That was crazy,” Gordon said. “I was working out at Southeast when I first got back home. That messed me up.”
It was a lot in a short amount of time, but Gordon’s mother, Chaneka Flagg, said she was impressed with how her son pushed through losing his football season, his grandmother and his high school coach.
“He handled it better than I thought he would,” Flagg said. “He just continued to push forward, even though he was going through some things. He never stopped.”
Said Gordon, “You take it one day at a time and just pray and ask God about it and move forward.”
Now that he’s signed, Gordon said his goal is to continue building strength in the weight room ahead of the 2021 season.
“I definitely want to get bigger and stronger,” Gordon said. “I want to get myself to (the point) where I’m just rolling, where there won’t be a drop-off.”
Seeing her son push through 2020’s trials has Flagg convinced Gordon’s best days are ahead.
“I’m proud of how he’s moving forward in his life,” Flagg said. “He has a big future. If he keeps God first, he can go all the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.