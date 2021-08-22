Lou Weddington Hart’s name seemed synonymous with golf, so it was only fitting to have a golf trophy named in her honor.
Sunday afternoon at Northwood Country Club, the winners of the Mississippi Golf Association’s Women’s Four-ball Championship — Icie Cockerham of Hamilton and Emerson Blair of West Point — were presented with the Lou Hart championship trophy. Hart, a Meridian native, played golf for Meridian Community Junior College and Florida State and eventually became head golf coach of Meridian Community College. She was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, joining her father, H.G. Weddington.
Hart died in April 2020, and the MGA decided to give her lasting recognition by naming the four-ball championship trophy after her. Her husband, Alan Hart, was on hand for the ceremony Sunday and said it was a tremendous honor to see his wife’s name attached to a sport she loved so much.
“I think Lou would be very honored and humbled,” Alan Hart said. “It was a wonderful feeling for me and at the same time bittersweet. It really is a great honor.”
Northwood golf pro Kyle Carpenter said the MGA’s recognition was fitting given how well-known Hart was by Mississippi golfers.
“It’s definitely a big deal,” Carpenter said. “Lou was a big part of the golfing community, not only for Meridian but for the state of Mississippi as a whole — for men and women — so it’s great to name the trophy after her.”
Pam Posey, who partnered with Hart for several years and won the four-ball state tournament in 2017 and 2019 together, competed in this year’s tournament and said it was extra special seeing the trophy named after Hart.
“When the pro told me earlier this year they were doing it, my reaction was… I don’t know the right word,” Posey said. “I was just pleased. It’s something I know Lou would be really proud of, and of course we’re all honored as well to have it listed in her name.”
The recognition also brought back fond memories of playing alongside Hart, Posey said.
“She’s had a lot of partners, and they could tell you the same thing: She’s an automatic golfer,” Posey said. “She rarely makes mistakes and is just fun to play with. She just has that built-in game that keeps going. You knew you had a chance when you played with her. She was a lot of fun, and those were some wonderful memories.”
Alan Hart said the companionship was something that his wife grew to love more and more over years of playing golf.
“I think the fact that it’s an individual sport was good for her in her younger years,” Alan Hart said. “In her later years she loved to play the four-ball because she loved playing with people. In the later years it was about the camaraderie and friendships she made. It’s a great sport, and you can do it by yourself, but it’s more fun with others, and that’s what she enjoyed the most.”
