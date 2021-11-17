Meridian’s Chris Matthews won’t be going to college in his own backyard, but it won’t be too far out of the way, either.
The senior pitcher/outfielder signed to continue his baseball career Wednesday afternoon with Enterprise State Community College in Enterprise, Alabama, in a signing ceremony hosted in Meridian’s multipurpose building.
“I really liked the atmosphere there, and the town is a little bit smaller than a normal college town and out of the way, and I really like their coaches and facilities,” Matthews said.
Listed at just more than four hours away from Meridian, Matthews said Enterprise State wasn’t too far but not too close, either, making it the perfect fit for him.
“It’s not so far away where I couldn’t come back and visit, but it’s far enough to where I can be myself and move on and build a future for myself,” Matthews explained.
Wildcats baseball coach Eddie Easley said Matthews has been one of the team’s consistent pieces in terms of changing the baseball culture at the school.
“He’s exactly the type of player you want in your program,” Easley said. “He is a hard worker, and we are extremely proud of him, and Enterprise State is lucky to get a player with his work ethic.”
As he prepares for his senior season at Meridian this spring, Matthews said he’s grateful for having the opportunity to play baseball beyond high school.
“It really means a lot to me,” Matthews said. “It’s something I’ve worked for ever since I was a kid, and I’m excited that I get to move on.”
NEWTON COUNTY
Casey Dube wanted to play for another tough softball coach.
After learning from Justin Chaney at Newton County, Dube signed Wednesday with Holmes Community College, where she’ll be under the wing of former Neshoba Central softball coach Trae Embry. She was joined by Newton County baseball players Gage Hollingsworth, Braxton May and Tyson Wood, who all signed with East Central Community College, during a signing ceremony hosted in Newton County’s library Wednesday afternoon.
“I like that Coach Embry is as hard as my high school coach, so it’ll be something I’m already used to,” Dube said. “He’ll push me to be the best I can be.”
Dude finished last season with a .359 average, .415 on-base percentage and .447 slugging percentage for the Lady Cougars, and Chaney said he’s enjoyed watching Dube grow from a shy middle schooler to a quality softball player.
“She’s going to play with one of the guys I think the world of in the coaching profession in Coach Embry,” Chaney said. “I remember when Casey was in the seventh grade scared to death and wouldn’t say a word, and now she’s about to sign a college scholarship, so I’m very proud of her.”
In addition to liking the coaching staff at Holmes, Dube said she felt welcomed when she visited the school’s campus, and she’s eager to continue her softball career after working her entire life to earn the opportunity she’s getting with Holmes.
“It means the world to me,” Dube said. “Softball is my whole life, and it’s all I’ve ever known. I’m glad I get to keep playing for at least two more years.”
Hollingsworth finished last season with a .441 on-base percentage for the Cougars last season, and Wood had a .294 average, while May finished with a .282 average. Cougars head coach Jordan Smith called the trio three of his hardest workers both on and off the field.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Smith said. “All three of these guys are the definition of what it means to be a Cougar. Today is a day of celebration for those guys and the hard work they’ve put in to get to this point. To get to the next level is a huge accomplishment, so we’re excited for them.”
May said the three of them wanted to continue playing baseball together, so getting to do that at East Central was too good an opportunity to pass up.
“We’ve been playing together since we were 8,” May explained. “We’re just thankful because we’ve worked hard for this.”
Warriors coach Neal Holliman was also a big selling point for the three of them.
“It’s our hometown school, and Coach Holliman is one of the best coaches you can play for,” May said. “It’s a hard place to play, but he’ll get the best out of you.”
