It’s been nearly a decade since Meridian High School volleyball coach Jamie Buxton had one of her players get selected to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star game.
On June 27, she found out her 6-foot senior middle blocker, Cenyya Jordan, made the cut, securing herself a spot on the South Team roster for Wednesday’s contest at Millsaps.
“I was really excited,” Buxton said. “It’s only my second time having a player in the All-Star game. The first one was around 2010 during my first three years of coaching, so there’s been a big gap even though we’ve had some deserving players that just hadn’t gotten the nod. I nominated three players, and she was chosen.”
When she was informed, Jordan said she felt a rush of emotions, and she’s since become humbled by the selection.
“I was elated and began to think about how I could contribute to the game,” Jordan said. “I’m excited to take on this great opportunity.”
Representing MHS is also important to Jordan, and she said she feels honored to play in the game as a Lady Wildcat.
“As a student-athlete you always want to be able to represent your school in any way you can,” Jordan said.
Buxton said Jordan is one of her team’s key defensive players and is more than deserving of the All-Star selection.
“Cenyya has been playing for me since the eighth grade,” Buxton said. “She’s not very vocal, but she does what she needs to on the court. She’s probably the most dominant blocker on the team, and she averages five to seven kills and 10 blocks per set. We rely on her heavily to block the other team’s kills. I would consider her to be a more dominant force on defense. She does provide some offense, but she’s our defensive go-to.”
Jordan said she feels her best skills are blocking, hitting and serving, as well as being a good influence on the other MHS players.
“I prefer blocking and hitting, but both are equally exciting,” Jordan said. “I love hanging out with my teammates.”
Although she isn’t the loudest person on the team, Buxton said Jordan does provide the occasional comic relief.
“She’s a little more quiet and reserved and kind of keeps to herself, but she’ll often joke or quip with her teammates,” Buxton explained. “They wonder if she’s serious because she’s so somber most of the time.”
While there might be some confusion, Jordan insists the jokes are meant to be taken at face value.
“It’s usually funny because people think I’m serious but I’m not serious all the time,” Jordan said.
When she isn’t playing volleyball, Jordan can sometimes be found working at Sonic Drive-In. Balancing school, volleyball and work isn’t always easy, but Jordan said she keeps her schedule manageable.
“My managers are very understanding when it comes to school,” Jordan said. “Therefore, my job won’t get in the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.