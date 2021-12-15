Meridian High School’s Jonathan Vaughn has made a name for himself in both football and track.
He’s been a playmaker for the football team for several seasons now, and this past spring, Vaughn won an individual state championship in the MHSAA Class 6A’s 200-meter dash with a time of 21.9 seconds, a new school record at Meridian.
Continuing to compete in both sports was important for Vaughn when it came to selecting a college, and Wednesday morning, he signed with Southeastern Louisiana for both football and track.
“The fact that I can play football and run track was a big thing for me,” Vaughn said. “I feel like I’m pretty good at both of those sports, and I find them both pretty fun, so I want to continue it.”
Once he toured Southeastern Louisiana, Vaughn said it sealed his decision.
“I love the program,” Vaughn said. “The coaches showed me a lot of love and made me feel at home when I took a visit down there.”
Setting goals is big in the Vaughn family, and his mother, Dr. Ericka Vaughn, said she’s grateful to see her son get the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level in two sports.
“I’m very proud and excited,” Dr. Vaughn said. “We prayed, because this is a huge life decision, and I’m glad he’s going to be able to do both track and football because he loves both of those sports while focusing on academics.”
Now that he’s signed, Jonathan Vaughn said he’s glad the recruitment process is over.
“It was both exciting and nerve-racking just not knowing where I was going to go at one point,” Jonathan Vaughn said. “At the end, it all worked out.”
The recruitment process was a unique one for Dr. Vaughn and her family, and she said she’s grateful it concluded with an opportunity that she feels will pay off for her son.
“I’m excited and nervous because it’s a totally new experience, and this whole process has been eye-opening, and I’ve learned lots of new terms and lots of new things,” Dr. Vaughn said.
Earning a college scholarship was one of Jonathan Vaughn’s main goals, and he said there’s immense satisfaction in reaching that goal after all the work he put into football and track.
“It feels good because I accomplished a big goal,” Jonathan Vaughn said. “It’s a Division I scholarship, a full ride, and I’m doing the two sports that I love.”
Jonathan Vaughn is also the son of Daniel Vaughn.
