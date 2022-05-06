Two members of the MHSAA Class 6A state champion Meridian High School girls basketball team signed Friday to continue their academic and athletic careers.
Seniors Charity Hinton and Jayda Jones inked with Mississippi Valley State and Belhaven University, respectively, during a signing ceremony hosted Friday afternoon at Meridian. Lady Wildcats head coach Deneshia Faulkner said both played key roles for the team that won the first state title in program history.
“Charity and Jayda, I cannot say enough about them,” Faulkner said. “Charity is one of our toughest players, and she played a major part offensively for us as well as defensively, and so has Jayda. This year, Jayda blossomed. She was a 3-point scorer for us, and she actually started helping out with the ball handling. I’m just so proud of these girls.”
Hinton said Mississippi Valley State felt like home when she visited, and she’s grateful to have the chance to continue playing basketball.
“It means a lot to know all the hard work I put in since I was little finally paid off,” Hinton said. “I love everything about basketball. If anything is going on, I can go play basketball and get it off my mind, and I love the rush I get during the game.”
Jones signed an academic scholarship with Belhaven, and she said she’s looking forward to playing for head coach Steve Calder and assistant coach Michelle Swopes.
“It means everything to me,” Jones said. “Basketball is what calms me — it’s my life. I like the coach at Belhaven. He’s really nice, and they helped me with everything.”
As she prepares to graduate, Jones reflected on 2022 so far, in which she was part of a state championship team and earned the chance to play college basketball.
“This has been the best year of my life,” Jones said.
