Meridian High School baseball player Tyler Grace wants to make it to the professional ranks someday, but he has a stop at Southeastern Baptist College on his journey first.
The senior signed with the Chargers in MHS’s Multipurpose Building on Tuesday. Grace said he chose to sign with SBC because the college felt like home.
“Everybody was cool, caring, and it felt like home,” Grace said.
He dosen’t know what position he will play for the Chargers, but he can play all over the field after pitching, catching, playing second and playing right field for Meridian.
“He just has all the attributes that you look for; speed, size, he has a great arm,” Meridian baseball coach Michael Lindsey said. “I mean, he’s an all-around talent. He’s what you’d call a five tool player.”
Grace has played baseball since the age of 5, and in that time he has developed into a vocal leader on the field. Lindsey said every team needs a guy that can pick other players up when they get down, and Grace filled that role for the Wildcats.
“Just a happy personality,” Lindsey said. “He’s going to pick the team up. He brings great morale to the team. He faced a lot of injuries early on because he got hurt during football season, but he battled through it. He’s a big support system, came up with some big hits, just an all-round complete player.”
Grace got into baseball originally because it was a fun sport that allowed him to use up his energy, but his supporters pushed him to become a good player, and he credits them with his success.
He wants to study business at SBC, but he still has dreams of playing professionally some day. Lindsey said Grace can be successful at any level if he continues to study and learn the game of baseball.
“He can play at any level,” Lindsey said. “They’re getting a steal.”
