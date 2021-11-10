Wednesday afternoon was both exciting and relieving for Meridian’s Debreasha Powe.
The Lady Wildcats senior forward signed with Mississippi State to continue her basketball career at a ceremony hosted at the school’s multipurpose facility. The emotions were a mixture of excitement about her future in Starkville and relief that the recruiting process had finally come to an end.
“It’s hit me,” Powe said. “My emotions are everywhere. I’m sad that I’ll be leaving (Meridian) in a couple of months, but overall I’m just blessed and very thankful. There’s a lot of relief, like there’s been a load that’s been lifted off of me.”
Powe tallied 19.2 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per contest for Meridian during the 2020-21 season, earning her MaxPreps.com Girls Basketball Player of the Year accolades. She announced her commitment to Mississippi State on July 4 and said she’s looking forward to working with Bulldogs coach Doug Novak.
“They had everything I needed from the education aspect to the campus,” Powe said. “It’s not far (from home), and the team chemistry and coaching staff is great. I just feel like they can get me to where I need to be.”
Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner said having an SEC signee was special, and Powe’s work ethic is to be commended.
“It’s huge,” Faulkner said. “I’m very proud of her. She’s a really good kid. I think it says a lot about the program and her, and we just want to celebrate her. She’s a well-rounded kid both academically and spiritually. She’s a God-fearing young lady, and you like to see kids like that rewarded.”
With her college decision out of the way, Powe said she’s focused on helping bring a state championship to Meridian, which would be the first in program history. The Lady Wildcats have made the Class 6A Final Four the previous two seasons, and Powe said she feels good about finally getting over the top this winter.
“We’ve been working hard every single day putting in the work, so I do feel like we’re going to get it this year,” Powe said.
Powe is the daughter of Deborah and Marcus Powe.
