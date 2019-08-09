The Meridian All-Stars — the Southwest representatives at the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series — won their second game in as many nights as they beat Westfield 9-7 Friday in Westfield, Mass.
Mitchell Butler was named player of the game for Meridian after going 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two RBIs for Meridian. He also pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, surrendering an unearned run on two hits while striking out one to secure the save.
Jake Shelby got the start for Meridian, going two innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits with three walks. D’Marion Terrell pitched the next 3 1/3 innings, yielding four runs, three earned, on eight hits and two walks. He also struck out three.
Brett Busbea finished 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Cannon Graham also hit a double. Terrell also went 2-for-4, as did Braxton Cornish.
Thursday results
SOUTHWEST 3, OHIO VALLEY 2
Graham finished as player of the game Thursday after going 2-for-3 at the plate to help Meridian edge the Ohio Valley All-Stars in their first game at the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
He was Meridian’s only multiple hitter, and Shelby and Terrell both had RBIs.
Busbea got the start for Meridian, tossing six innings before giving the ball to Shelby in the seventh, who secured the save.
