Meridian’s young team from a year ago will still be young this year, though head coach John Douglass is hoping that experience will transfer into progress.
The biggest storyline surrounding the Wildcats’ 2020 season is their new offensive and defensive coordinators in Glen Sanders and Larry Weems. Sanders, who served as offensive coordinator when Douglass was head coach at Northeast Lauderdale, is in the same role at Meridian, while Weems, who spent 10 years as the Wildcats’ head coach and led them to the 2008 Class 6A state championship, is back at the school and will serve as defensive coordinator after four years at Jackson Academy, where he was head coach.
The switch to new offenses and defenses is something Douglass said is a major transition.
“That’ll probably be an issue to some degree, but we’re trying to take it as slowly as we can, though obviously we’ve got to get stuff taught and stuff in,” he said. “We’re not trying to throw too much at them at one time, but hopefully as we progress through our non-district schedule we can get everybody up to speed.”
After a 2-10 record in Douglass’ first season, Meridian is back with only 12 seniors and a plethora of sophomores who are expected to contribute. On the offensive side of the ball, establishing the run game will be paramount as Douglass said he wants to be balanced yet unpredictable on first down to put his team in second-and-medium to second-and-short situations. With most of the Wildcats’ core running backs returning from 2019, senior Kexavius Burton, sophomore Fernando Atterberry and freshman Daniel Hill will handle most of the ball carrying duties. Junior Jaderion Lewis and sophomore Mark Smith will split time at quarterback, with Quindarius Jones serving as a main passing target at receiver.
“We’re really hoping they take a bunch of steps in the right direction as we start progressing through the season,” Douglass said. “And can establish the line of scrimmage for us and will be able to run the football and kind of get into a normal offensive rhythm.”
Defense is where a lot of news faces will be seen. Meridian will utilize multiple fronts, with senior returning inside linebackers Damarcus Loper and Antwan Sillimon, while seniors Purvis Burrage and Taylon Edwards serve as defensive backs. Junior EJ Jackson and sophomore Tyree Henderson will headline the defensive front.
“Hopefully those guys have grown,” Douglass said. “Obviously they’ve grown physically, but hopefully they’ve matured a little bit and they’re ready to go, and some of these other younger ones who we might be counting on will step right in and go with them.”
Douglass said he is still looking for weekly improvement from his squad and that his No. 1 goal is for them to play meaningful games and to give themselves a chance to make the postseason. He wants them to be ready to play 6A football by the time their Region 3-6A slate rolls around.
“The good news is, a lot of those guys have some playing experience, so we’re going to ask and hope that they play like upperclassmen even though many of them aren’t yet,” he said.
