The bats did their job in the Lady Wildcats’ lone game Saturday as Meridian edged Northwest Rankin 11-9 in the Meridian slow-pitch tournament at Northeast Park.
Jaliyah Davis doubled twice for Meridian, and Emily Gowdy had a single and two doubles. Ty Cole was the winning pitcher for the Lady Wildcats.
WEST LAUDERDALE
The Lady Knights won two Saturday at the Meridian tournament, edging Clarkdale 5-1 and beating Philadelphia 16-4.
McKinley Maxwell and Courtney Lewis both went 2-for-3 against Clarkdale, and Maxwell, Kacey Williams and Maggie Bush all doubled. Bush got the win for West Lauderdale, surrendering one run on eight hits in seven innings of work.
Julie Griffith and Brooke Gibson went 2-for-3 for Clarkdale against West Lauderdale.
Nazli Staten finished 3-for-4 against Philadelphia, awhile Carsyn Mott, Williams, Lewis and Kayla Horton all had two hits apiece. Mott and Williams both doubled.
For Philadelphia, Nia Luckett was 1-for-1 with two walks, and Tatanya Boatman finished 3-for-3.
NEWTON COUNTY
The Lady Cougars earned the sweep at the Meridian tournament Saturday, beating Brookhaven 17-5 and shutting out Warren Central 11-0.
Against Brookhaven, Jada McDougle was a single short of the cycle as she doubled, tripled and hit a grand slam. Lizzy Hollingsworth finished 3-for-5 with a double and triple, and Lorren Ivey finished with three hits, one of which was a double.
Katelyn Gipson, Lanie Phillips, Maeli Ben, Casey Dube and Haley McDowell all collected two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars against Brookhaven.
Versus Warren Central, McDougle went 2-for-3 with a triple, while Hollingsworth had two doubles. Gipson was 3-for-3 with a double. Natalie Lampton and Christyia Denson combined for the shutout on the mound.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL
The Lady Warriors were one game short of a sweep as Choctaw Central beat Southeast Lauderdale 12-3, Warren Central 14-2 and Brookhaven 10-6 before falling to Northwest Rankin 9-3 in its final game of the Meridian tournament Saturday.
Melanian Jimmie and Kodi Jimmie both finished 3-for-3 for Choctaw Central against Southeast Lauderdale. Tia’Rain Saunders went 2-for-3 with a double, and Tayla Willis also doubled. Leia Phillips and Neera Bell were both 2-for-3, and Ciji Vaughn hit a home run.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Lauren Pickett, Taylor Williams, Hailee Backus and Rileigh Marlow all collected two hits, and leadoff hitter Sha’kira Wilson had a double.
Against Warren Central, Tyra Billy, Bell, Vaughn and Melanian Jimmie all collected two hits, and Melanian Jimmie, Phillips and Vaughn all doubled. Tyra Billy had a triple, and Bell and Saunders both hit home runs.
Saunders was 3-for-3 with a triple against Brookhaven, and Phillips and Bell both went 2-for-3. Bell doubled twice, and Kodi Jimmie and Maiya Joe also doubled, while Ahnaya Williams had a triple. Phillips hit a home run.
Versus Northwest Rankin, Modi Jimmie was 3-for-3, and Tori Isaac finished 2-for-2 with a double. Melanian Jimmie and Ahnaya Williams both doubled.
