The eighth annual Magnolia Marathon is set to take place Saturday under sunny skies.
For the third consecutive year, the route will run through downtown Meridian, starting and finishing at City Hall and reaching as far north as 46th Street.
Around 240 people are registered among the full marathon, half marathon, four-person relays and wheelchair events, race director Evelyn Watkins said. The participants hail from 25 states, traveling to Meridian from as far as Hawaii and California to earn wooden finisher medals made from homegrown magnolia trees.
The race is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and has an eight-hour open course window. During that time, Watkins said 6th Street, between 22nd and 26th avenues, will be blocked off, as well as various others throughout along the course throughout the event.
Watkins advised that drivers in the area be attentive to runners during the day.
“There may be four or five (runners) together, there may be one or two by themselves running on the course, especially in the afternoon, so if people are driving through and you see somebody walking on the side of a road that doesn’t have a lot of walkers normally, they’re probably part of our race, so just be cautious and courteous.”
Participants can pick up their race packets from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, or from 5:30 a.m. 6:45 a.m. on the morning of the marathon. Watkins said people looking to help with the event can come to City Hall, and she encouraged others to attend and show their support.
“If somebody wants to volunteer, they’re welcome to just come and hang out with us. It starts and finishes at City Hall, we’ll be there all day, so just come out and support people,” she said. “If you live along the racecourse, come sit on your front lawn and watch the runners go by. Cheer for them.”
