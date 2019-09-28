Meridian did manage to score, and earn a safety, but its woes on both sides of the ball continued Friday night in its fifth-straight loss at the hands of Northwest Rankin, 44-8 in MHSAA Region 3-6A action.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Meridian head coach John Douglass said. “I had hoped we’d be further along than we are right now, but we’ve just got to keep our heads up, we’ve got to pull tight and stay close.”
The host Wildcats were held scoreless through the first three quarters, extending their drought to 14 straight, but got on the board down 37-0 when KeXavius Burton aired out a pass to Mahkeem Roberts, who caught the ball in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown. A mishandled return by the Cougars on the ensuing kickoff gave them starting field position at their own 2-yard line. Running back P.J. Lindsey was pushed back into the end zone and brought down for the safety two plays later.
For the first 36 minutes, Meridian’s offense was stymied. Never reaching beyond the 30-yard line, it went three-and-out five times on 10 drives, and converted twice on 14 third downs for the game. With just over two minutes to play in the first half, the Wildcats moved the ball from their own 35 to the opposing 31, but Burton’s run on fourth-and-1 was stopped short.
Freshman Marke Smith got the start at quarterback in place of Johnathan Vaughn, and went 2-for-3 for 1 yard and an interception. Vaughn entered the game in the second quarter as a running back before taking over under center in the second half. He went 3-for-5 for 5 yards and ran for 27 yards on nine carries before a cramp with less than three minutes left in the third quarter kept him out of the contest for its remainder. Quandarius Moffite took the majority of snaps from there, marking him the fourth player to throw a pass for Meridian.
Zachary Beasley (7-for-13, 100 yards) hit Cameron Marion for a 17-yard touchdown on Northwest Rankin’s first drive of the game. Then in the second quarter, Lindsey (24 carries, 112 yards) ran in a 3-yard score before a 35-yard goal made it 17-0. Taylor Hunt picked up a Meridian fumble midway through the second and ran it back 15 yards to put the Cougars up 23-0 at halftime.
Beasley threw a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Lindsey scored again on a 7-yard run. Marion added a 4-yard touchdown run late in the final quarter. Northwest Rankin (1-4) finished with 246 total yards.
Meridian (1-5) ended with 142 yards on offense. Moffite did not complete a pass on four attempts and ran for 6 yards on five carries. In addition to the touchdown pass, Burton ran for 25 yards on 11 carries, all in the first half.
“There were some good things,” Douglass said of the second half. “We did a little better up front offensively — still got a long way to go there — but we played a little bit better. We’re just going to keep coming, keep trying to get it done and see how much better we can get.”
The Wildcats travel to Pearl River (3-2) next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.