Armed with new offensive and defensive coordinators, the Meridian football team began summer workouts this week with higher-than-expected numbers.
Participation has increased from a year ago, according to second-year head coach John Douglass, with an average of 85-90 players showing up and as many as 115. A large ninth-grade group has taken part, while around a dozen new athletes from grades 10-12 have also been present.
The rise in numbers was unexpected, Douglass said.
“We had no idea how many kids we’re going to show up. (The coaches) met last week to try and plan everything out for Monday and we were thinking 60 or 70, and we didn’t know how many ninth graders would show because we hadn’t really been able to communicate with them,” Douglass said. “That first day we had 94 kids who showed up. That was an unbelievable number.”
Douglass said the boost could be attributed to more student-athletes wanting to be a part of the effort to turn around the football program and mold it into a perennial playoff contender once again. The Wildcats haven’t had an above .500 season since 2016.
“I hope that they’re taking a little pride in their community and a little pride in what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “And that they're as excited as me and the rest of the coaches and (athletic director) Dr. (Cheyenne) Trussell are about getting Meridian High School football back where it’s supposed to be.”
Part of that push to restore the program was the hiring of former Wildcats head coach Larry Weems as defensive coordinator and former Northeast Lauderdale head coach Glen Sanders as offensive coordinator during the offseason. Senior outside linebacker and safety Taylon Edwards said he and his teammates are jelling with their new coaches, and that the increase in participation has significantly raised their chances of finishing more games as the victors.
“It’s been going well. We’ve been getting along well. We can make something happen,” Edwards said. “It gives everybody an opportunity to get a ring, win a championship. It gives us a better chance. It raises our chances of winning.”
The summer workouts are performing at 50% this week, Douglass said, as MHSAA return to play guidelines dictate a reacclimation period after going three months without training sessions due to the shutdown of spring football because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Precautions being taken at workouts include daily temperature checks and screening questions, as well as coaches in gloves handing out bottled water and players bringing their own water from home.
Defensive line coach Demetrius Hill said the three-month hiatus was a big loss for Meridian as it was valuable time for athletes to learn new systems under Weems and Sanders, and to prepare physically. The Wildcats are now playing catch-up.
“That time was very crucial for us to get it in, so right now we’re trying to make up that time. It was very needed at that time, so hopefully we can get it done this summer,” Hill said. “For kids who’ve been sitting around for a while, they’re in pretty good shape. Now they’re just anxious to get out and get to work, to prove that they can play and build off what we were doing before we got put out of school.”
The majority of workouts so far have been spent teaching, Douglass said, who added that he and his staff are putting an emphasis on the mental side of the game since the physical side will become the focus in August when players start practicing in pads. While the Wildcats still have a long way to go, and a lot of growing still needs to happen, Douglass said he expects his squad to find more success in 2020.
“We’re young. Everybody says, ‘I thought you were young last year,’ well we were really young last year. We’re still going to be a young team, but a lot of those young players were thrown into the fire last year. They had to grow up in a hurry, so we got some experience in a lot of these youngsters,” he said. “I anticipate we’ll be improved and tougher, and look more like a Wildcat football team should look.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.