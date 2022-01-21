A temporary switch to virtual learning forced Meridian High School to cancel several athletic events.
Meridian Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell confirmed the school’s shift to virtual learning beginning Thursday. Students are scheduled to return in person Tuesday, Jan. 25. According to MHSAA rules, schools that are 100% virtual may not participate in athletic competitions until on-campus learning resumes.
Meridian had a key Region 5-6A contest against Petal in basketball scheduled for Friday at home that both the boys’ and girls’ teams will now have to forfeit because of the school being 100% virtual. The Meridian girls and boys soccer teams also had games scheduled against Louisville and Southeast Lauderdale canceled, and Trussell said the Meridian powerlifting team will also be unable to compete in a meet during that timeframe.
The Meridian Public School District’s website said in a letter to parents and guardians that the move to virtual learning was done “as a precaution due to COVID-19 safety concerns.”
“With the number of teachers and students testing positive or being quarantined, it’s difficult to continue face-to-face instruction and supervise students with staff,” the letter stated.
Said Trussell, “At the end of the day the decision was made for the safety of everyone, and we support it 100%.”
The Mississippi State Board of Education voted Thursday to allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling — a combination of on-campus and virtual learning — to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to an email from MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves.
“For member schools, this allows schools who choose any hybrid schedule that is approved by the State Department of ED. to continue to have their activities and athletics as schedule,” the email said.
Unfortunately for Meridian, the decision to move to 100% virtual came Wednesday, a day before the MSHAA voted to allow hybrid learning, meaning it wasn’t an option for Meridian when the decision was made, and Trussell said it was too late to choose a hybrid model when the school had already gone virtual Thursday.
“Just the logistics of trying to change all of a sudden when you have parents who have already made arrangements would have probably been a logistical nightmare,” Trussell said.
After Friday’s forfeiture to Petal, the Meridian girls basketball team will be 18-2 on the season, 3-1 in their division, and head coach Deneshia Faulkner said having to forfeit is unfortunate, but she understands the bigger picture.
“It’s not something we like, but playing through this pandemic, you have to prepare yourself early on for times like this,” Faulkner said. “It’s no one’s fault. We just have to play the card we’re dealt, and as a coach, sometimes you have to be able to deal with the unexpected.”
Faulkner said a hypothetical scenario where the school went to a hybrid model would have solved the issue of playing Friday’s game, but she said the school district had to look at the bigger picture beyond extracurriculars.
“They have their own limitations in terms of the (case) numbers, and with them dealing with COVID cases on campus, I don’t think a hybrid model would have helped from that standpoint,” Faulkner explained.
Meridian boys basketball coach Ron Norman could not be reached for comment.
