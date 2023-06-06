The Meridian Special Olympics Swim Team competed at the State Games in Biloxi on May 13, and the team earned eight gold, three silver and one bronze medals.
Events included team relay, 4x25 individual medley, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter backstroke, 25-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle and the 25-meter freestyle.
Team members Wilton Cook, Christie Roberts Dixie Miller, and Jaycie Collins were accompanied to the games by coaches Judy Collins, Joe Collins, Susan Madere and Kevin Roberts.
Area 5 also shared an inaugural Unified Relay team. This team was made up of coach and Unified partner Susan Madere, Unified partner Megan Peebles and team members Christie Roberts and Dixie Miller.
Special Olympics Unified Sports is an inclusive program which combines individuals with intellectual disabilities (athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (partners) on sports teams for training and competitions. Athletes and partners compete alongside one another, each in a meaningful and integral role on the Unified Sports team.
Individuals interested in swimming with the team are encouraged to call Judy Collins at 601-479-1855.
