After taking a 9-0 lead in the top of the first, Meridian watched as the Canadian 13-year-old All-Star posted three runs in the bottom of the first and 10 runs in the bottom of the second.
But Meridian held Canada scoreless the rest of the way and tallied 12 runs in the final five innings to take a 21-13 win Sunday in its third game of the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series in Westfield, Massachusetts.
Peryn Bland was named player of the game after pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for Meridian, which is the Southwest representative in the tournament. Bland surrendered just three hits and a walk while striking out four, and he also went 1-for-3 at the plate with two walks and an RBI.
Cannon Graham tied a Babe Ruth World Series record with five hits Sunday, as only two other players in the record books recorded five hits in a game. Connor Kuiper, of Harris Township, Indiana, and Taylor Beal, of Tallahassee, Florida, both had five hits per game in 2009.
Mitchell Butler was 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and four RBIs, and Brett Busbea finished 2-for-4. Jake Shelby went 2-for-5, and Jacob Hostetler finished 2-for-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.