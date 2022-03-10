Meridian High School’s Debreasha Powe took the next step in her development this season, and it earned her the Gatorade Mississippi Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors.
Powe, a Mississippi State signee, helped lead Meridian to the MHSAA Class 6A state championship this past season and averaged 19.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, four steals and three blocks per contest. In addition to being named Gatorade’s player of the year in Mississippi girls basketball, she’s also a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
It’s not the first time Powe has received statewide recognition, as she was named the MaxPreps Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season and was named a McDonald’s All-American finalist in January. Her skills have always been evident, but what separated Powe this year was her mental maturity, Lady Wildcats head coach Deneshia Faulkner said.
“She grew tremendously mentally,” Faulkner said. “She matured in terms of the game’s mental aspect and got better at playing through adversity. That’s a really big deal because coming in as a freshman at Mississippi State, she’ll definitely face adversity.”
Recalling a conversation she had with Powe at the end of last season, Faulkner said she felt like improving mentally would be a key focus for Powe going into this year — and Powe rose to the challenge.
“That was the conversation: getting better through adversity and not overthinking in the moment,” Faulkner said. “You cannot panic and can’t over-play in those situations. Her teammates helped her with that a lot. We assigned a few teammates to her to where, when she’d start to get down in a game, they’d immediately address it.”
Powe was also a good influence on her teammates, Faulkner added.
“We consider her a dominant player, but aside from that, she’s one of those players who brings the team together,” Faulkner said. “She understands she can’t win a state championship on her own. Her teammates hold her accountable, and she holds them accountable as well.”
According to a press release, the Gatorade Player of the Year award “recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.” It goes on to say Powe has a 3.97 GPA.
