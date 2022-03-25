Jamesha Jones, Jaloria Hudson and Marion LeFlore all got to experience a special season as members of the MHSAA Class 6A state champion Meridian High School girls basketball team.
Now, the three are looking forward to fulfilling their future dreams, as Jones is heading to Meridian Community College to continue her basketball career and Hudson and LeFlore are joining the National Guard. The three celebrated the next chapters in their lives by signing with their respective organizations at a signing ceremony Friday at Meridian’s multi-purpose building.
All three student-athletes said they were just as happy for one another’s opportunities as they were their own.
“It makes me so happy to see people I grew up with go and do better things,” Jones said. “It’s just an overwhelming happiness.”
Hudson said the Meridian girls basketball team is like a family, and seeing her sisters continue their education means a lot to her.
“They’re my really good friends, and we have a really close bond,” Hudson said. “They’re getting to do things in life that they want to do, and I know they’re going to be successful.”
LeFlore said the bond she feels with her teammates come from experiencing the ups and downs of a basketball season — and life in general — and she was happy to see two of her friends secure their college plans Friday.
“I’ve seen them struggle and seen them do things they’re capable of doing, so this means a lot,” LeFlore said.
The National Guard requires similar discipline to basketball, LeFlore said, and it will also help finalize her plans beyond college.
“At first I didn’t have a plan after college, but when I looked into it I felt like it was the best plan for me,” LeFlore said. “I feel like (the military) has some of the same structure (as basketball) because it’s dealing with the physical and mental, so I feel like I’m prepared for it.”
Hudson said the National Guard would both help secure her financial future and allow her to broaden her horizons.
“It comes with money benefits, and I just wanted to do something in life and get away from Meridian and see more of the world,” Hudson said.
At MCC, Jones said she found a basketball team that has a similar feel to the one she’s leaving at Meridian.
“The team is so close, and I come from a team that’s close, so I feel like I’m going from one family to another,” Jones said.
NEWTON COUNTY
Graham Lewis and Griffin Bailey have been high school soccer teammates throughout their Newton County careers, but now they’ll be opponents at the community college level.
Lewis signed with East Central Community College, while Bailey inked with Jones College, during a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at Newton County. They were joined by Ellie Grace Stribling, who signed with East Central to continue her soccer career as well.
“It was fun playing with him being my goal-keeper, but it’s going to be tougher playing against him,” Lewis admitted.
Bailey said Lewis wasn’t the only friend and former teammate he’ll be facing at Jones College, as he knows numerous people through soccer who have signed with East Central and Meridian Community College.
“It’ll be pretty fun,” Bailey said. “There are a lot of people from around here who I know that are going to play at either MCC or EC, and I’m friends with a lot of them, so it’ll be fun to catch up a little bit when we play them.”
In Jones College, Bailey said he’s eager to play for a program that has won three conference titles, earned four postseason berths and made it to the NJCAA Division II Tournament all within the last five years.
“They have a really good program,” Bailey said. “It’s a great campus as well. I also like knowing I’ll be able to go to a great school and get a great education along with being able to play soccer.”
Lewis said he’s developed a good relationship with East Central men’s soccer coach Ethan Paschal, and he’s grateful for the chance to continue his soccer career beyond high school.
“East Central is pretty close to home, and I’ve gotten to know Coach Ethan pretty well,” Lewis said. “I think I’ll enjoy playing there. I’ve looked forward to doing it for a while, and I’ve been playing tournament soccer to try to help me be able to play at the next level.”
Stribling said East Central offered her a good opportunity right down the road from her high school.
“It’s close to home, and I really just wanted to experience this opportunity with my family and teammates,” Stribling said. I’m excited to start a new chapter in my life.”
Her father, Taylor Stribling, as well as her uncles have inspired Stribling to play soccer for most of her life, which is another reason she’s grateful to have at least two more years with the sport.
“I’ve been playing for 15 years now, and I just want to keep playing as long as I can because not a lot of people get this opportunity,” Stribling said. “I’m just thankful and blessed.”
Some East Central signees have played for women’s soccer coach Ryan Joiner previously in travel/select soccer, but Stribling said this will be her first opportunity to be coached by Joiner.
“The first time I met him I was like, ‘Wow, he’s really cool,’” Stribling said. “I feel like he’s going to help me a lot and get me to where I need to be. I’m really excited for the next two years.”
