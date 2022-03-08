A pair of Meridian High School basketball players signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Tuesday as Demarcus Powe and Tytiana Buckley put ink to the papers to continue their careers in Perkinston.
Powe ran point for the Meridian boys basketball team, and Buckley was an integral part of the Meridian girls basketball team that won the MHSAA Class 6A state championship this past Saturday.
DEMARCUS POWE
Powe transferred to Meridian from Lamar prior to his sophomore year of high school and started at point guard for the Wildcats from his junior season onward. Wildcats head coach Ron Norman praised Powe for his work ethic and leadership, especially during his senior season.
“He was everything we needed him to be after losing all of the players we lost his junior year (to graduation),” Norman said. “We lost four seniors who all played and led us to a district championship, and then with Demarcus coming in with all those young kids behind him, all he did was lead — and he led in the right way.”
Powe said he was humbled to have the chance to continue his basketball career and that doing so shows him that faith and hard work pay off.
“It’s amazing,” Powe said. “Not a lot of people get to go to the next level, and I feel like God has blessed me with the talent that I have to where I’m able to do this.”
In Gulf Coast, Powe said he found a team that both runs a system with which he’s comfortable and a head coach in Tim Ryan who’s a straight shooter.
“I felt like I fit in with their fast tempo to where they get up and down the court,” Powe said. “Their coach was real with me and honest about everything. I know if I go there I have to work for my spot, and he told me that. He feels like I can be something special, and I know I can be something special.”
Gulf Coast is not only getting a talented and driven player, Norman said, but also someone with the right mindset. There were many of times where Norman was tough on Powe, but Norman said Powe never shied away from his coach’s expectations.
“He’s built the right way, and that starts at home with his mom and dad,” Norman said. “He’s a great character kid, and he wants to win by any means necessary. When you can coach your best player like I did, that’s only going to filter down to the generations coming behind him.”
TYTIANA BUCKLEY
Buckley transferred to Meridian from Poplarville this past summer and helped the Lady Wildcats to a 27-3 record and the school’s first state championship in girls basketball.
“She came in as a good fit in terms of strength, speed, attitude, aggression — everything that was already a part of our identity, she possessed,” Faulkner said. “I knew immediately she was going to be able to help us.”
The family atmosphere Buckley found at Gulf Coast is similar to the one she experienced in her one season at Meridian, which was a major part of wanting to sign there.
“It’s 15 minutes away from where I used to live, so it felt like home when I went there, and all the people were welcoming,” Buckley said. “It wasn’t like that everywhere I visited, and I just fell in love with everybody there.”
And Buckley said she still has plenty of growing to do as a player.
“It’s great to keep on showcasing my talent after (high school) basketball,” Buckley said. “I know there’s so much more in store for me that I don’t know about in terms of developing my skills, and I’m just ready to see what college life is like.”
Faulkner said having Buckley on this year’s team was a big boost for them, and she’s eager to see how much more Buckley can grow as a player.
“Gulf Coast is getting a leader, a very strong player, a strong defensive player and an all-around great kid,” Faulkner said. “She’s going to do great.”
Having developed strong bonds with her Meridian teammates, Buckley said she has no regrets transferring to Meridian for her senior year, even if she was nervous about it at first.
“It meant a lot, especially with me being able to come in and help them win a championship,” Buckley said. “I really love these girls like they’re my own sisters. It was just a great experience for me.”
