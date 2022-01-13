Meridian High School standout and Mississippi State signee Debreasha Powe was named a finalist to play in the annual McDonald’s All American Games.
The McDonald’s Games’ official Twitter handle released its list of nominees for the women’s contest Wednesday, and Powe was one of three Mississippi girls that made up the Southeast nominees, along with Gulfport’s Simaru Fields and Olive Branch’s Rhema Pegues.
“It means a lot,” Powe said. “It feels good to know people are seeing my hard work and what I’ve been doing the past couple of years.”
The McDonald’s All American Games is an annual All-Star basketball contest where players from around the country compete against one another in an East vs. West showdown. High school seniors are nominated by their coaches, and the final roster of 24 girls and 24 boys will be announced later this month. The games will take place March 29 in Chicago.
“It’s great,” Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “It’s great for the program, great for the school and for the younger kids coming up so they can see a lot of the accolades and opportunities they have.”
If she were to get selection, Powe said it would be one of the biggest honors to be bestowed upon her during her high school career.
“It would be a big opportunity,” Powe said. “I would be excited, blessed — all the emotions you would feel with something like that.”
With only three Mississippi girls being chosen as finalists, Powe hopes other Mississippi players will get more attention from the McDonald’s Games in the future.
“I feel like there is a lot of talent in Mississippi but we sometimes get overlooked,” Powe said. “To get chosen (as a nominee), I’m just blessed, and I’ll continue to work hard.”
