Meridian’s Ti’Ian Boler eyes the basket as she drives into the lane against Terry during a playoff game last month.

Ti’Ian Boler was one of 12 girls basketball players in the state chosen to participate in the 30th Annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball Game Friday at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton. 

The Meridian guard averaged 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals in her senior campaign, helping lead the Lady Wildcats to a 29-2 season and a 16-game winning streak that ended in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. A Dandy Dozen and three-time All-District standout, Boler has signed to play at Jackson State next year.  

Choctaw Central girls basketball coach Bill Smith is pictured during the Lady Warriors' Class 4A quarterfinal game against Pontotoc on Feb. 28 at Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena. 

Choctaw Central girls basketball coach Bill Smith was also named to the Mississippi All-Star team and will serve as the assistant coach. In Smith’s seventh season with Choctaw Central, the Lady Warriors earned a 28-5 record and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A postseason. 

The All-Star game tips off at 5 p.m. Friday.

