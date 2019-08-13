The Meridian 13-year-old All-Stars, the Southwest representatives at the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series, won its first elimination game Tuesday as it defeated Hawaii 6-2 to advance to the final four.
After falling to Fargo, North Dakota, Monday 13-5, Meridian was seeded No. 2 in the Westfield, Massachusetts tournament’s final grouping. Meridian is scheduled to play Greenville, South Carolina, at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a championship-round berth on the line.
Brett Busbea earned player of the game honors for the second time in as many days, as he pitched 6 1/3 innings for Meridian, surrendering two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six. Jake Shelby pitched the final 2/3 of an inning for Meridian.
Offensively, Busbea was 1-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch, and Jacob Hostetler finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Braxton Cornish drove in two runs for Meridian.
Monday results
FARGO 13, MERIDIAN 5
Busbea finished 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored, but Fargo scored 13 runs on 13 hits and six walks to hand Meridian its first loss of the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series Monday.
Cannon Graham, Fred Liddell and Shelby each had one RBI for Meridian, with Graham and Shelby’s both coming off doubles.
Games are streamed live at westfieldworldseries.com.
