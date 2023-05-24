Meridian High School boy’s powerlifter Emmanuel Wilson will be taking his experience on the platform to Blue Mountain Christian University this Fall.
Wilson made the announcement in a ceremony held on Tuesday in the MHS Library. Wilson has been a member of MHS boy’s powerlifting team for the last three years. He was named team captain in his second year on the team.
He currently holds the state title in the 308+ weight class and was inducted into Mississippi High School Activities Association's 2023 Powerlifting Elite Super 12. He recently competed in state competition where he lifted a total of 1,680 pounds. He squats 700lbs, benches 325lbs, and deadlifts 655 lbs. Wilson is a two-time state record holder.
He will be majoring in Architectural Engineering while at Blue Mountain Christian University.
