If this were any other year, fall camp would have been well underway, and the Meridian High School football team would be just four days away from its season opener.
Instead, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday marked the first day of fall camp for schools in the Mississippi High School Activities Association as the organization decided last month to delay its start and push the regular season back to September.
With no spring football and a shortened summer workout period, Wildcats head coach John Douglass said plenty of instruction is still needed.
“I think everybody’s excited to go. “(We want) to get as much done as we can,” he said. “We still feel like we’re playing catch-up.”
More than 70 players took the field at Ray Stadium Monday afternoon, Douglass said, including those arriving by a bus that’s making pickups for student-athletes engaged in remote learning. Participation has dropped off from summer workouts in June, when an average of 85-90 players took part and as many as 115, but Meridian’s numbers are starting to pick up again.
Senior running back Kexavius Burton said he’s thrilled to be at fall camp and is looking forward to getting back into the daily grind of practice.
“We haven’t been out here in awhile. It feels good to get back out here with the guys again,” he said. “(I want) to get back in our groove and in our rhythm and how things used to be. What we were going to do in the spring, we’re going to try now.”
The Wildcats are starting practices in helmets and will continue until Thursday, Douglass said, when they add shoulder pads. They’ll graduate to full pads Saturday when they play their first scrimmage.
“There will be a lot of teaching going on,” Douglass said. “Thursday and Friday we’ll get to put shoulder pads on so we’ll get a little more physical, and then Saturday we’re going to scrimmage in full pads and that’ll be our first real test to find out where we are.”
Senior linebacker and safety Taylon Edwards said it’ll be important during fall camp for his team to jell.
“I really miss it, not being out here in so long. It just feels good to be back out here,” he said. “We want to have a good chemistry and get everybody on the same page. We’ve got to be focused.”
Douglass said that while the delay of the season has been less than ideal, other teams are in the same boat, and everyone has to move forward.
“It is what it is. It’s one of those things that’s out of our control, not a whole lot we can do about it,” he said. “We’ve got to play the hand that they give us and fortunately, everybody’s got the same hand, so we’re all dealing with the same issues to varying degrees from place to place. You’ve got to prepare your team as best you can and get ready to go.”
Meridian is slated to host Picayune on Sept. 4 for its season opener.
