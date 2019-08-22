The last time Meridian and Northeast Lauderdale squared off in a football game, Nick Saban had yet to win a national championship with Alabama, and Michael Oher was still playing at Ole Miss.
The 2008 season opener ended in a 47-27 victory in favor of the Wildcats. Eleven years later, the two teams will face each other again in a matchup that pits two head coaches, both in their first year leading their programs, with familiar ties. Glen Sanders, the Trojans’ coach, served as defensive coordinator under Wildcats coach John Douglass last year in Douglass’ first and only season at Northeast.
Sanders said he knows the magnitude of the game, but is staying focused on his team.
“I honestly really haven’t gotten caught up in all that, but I know it’s out there because I hear it,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere, there’s no doubt about it, and I’m looking forward for our kids to be a part of it.”
Head coach at Meridian is a job Douglass has long-desire to have, and now he’s at the helm. Douglass said it’s unfortunate that his first game as head coach is against his former team.
“It really is mixed emotions because it’s this feeling of, I’m the head coach of Meridian High School and it’s something I’ve thought about a lot and I’m going to get to finally do it, but at the same time there’ll be a lot of people on the other side of the field that I care a lot about, that are passionate about this game and have worked really hard,” Douglass said.
Host Northeast comes into week one with several new players who haven’t seen much time on varsity, and Sanders said he’ll be making substitutions regularly. Junior Chris Hardy will lead the offense under center as the Trojans’ new quarterback, and senior Michael McClinton will head the rushing effort after a 1,200-yard, 17-touchdown season last year.
“We want a good run-pass mixture, just play a balanced football game and eliminate mistakes as much as possible,” Sanders said. “And see how it turns out.”
Douglass’ strategy on offense is the same as it has always been, run the football. With many young players yet to show their talent, seniors Kexavius Burton and Christopher Ruttley will help lead the ground game.
The Wildcats have much more experience on defense. Leviticus Madison and MarQuez Grace are two big seniors who will headline the defensive line, and senior Jaylan Jennings will try to defend the passing game as a returning starting safety.
“Hopefully we can move the chains, and be sound on defense and effective in the kicking game,” Douglass said. “And shorten the game up a little bit.”
Northeast has just three returning starters on defense: linebacker Joheim Smith, nose tackle Deondray Harris and Tyler Smith in the secondary. McClinton will start as a linebacker with junior Corey Moss and senior Drew Linton.
“It’s no secret. We want to control the game,” Sanders said. “We want to dictate the pace of the game, and whatever we do we want it to be on our terms.”
Both coaches said their squads are ready to play, but have plenty of room for improvement. Douglass said Friday night will be the first evaluation of his team.
“We don’t know where we are. We don’t know how we stack up against Northeast, or anybody else for that matter,” Douglass said. “That’s what every Friday is about, going out there and seeing where we are as a football team.”
Sanders said the stage will be big, but his team knows their main objective.
“I know there’s a lot of hype because of us and Meridian, and it’s going to be a great atmosphere as far as the fans are concerned,” Sanders said. “Our job is to go out and compete.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Northeast Lauderdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.