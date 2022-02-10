Meridian native Rodney Hood is being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a story by ESPN’s Jamal Collier, as part of a four-team deal.
Hood, who began the season with the Milwaukee Bucks, was traded alongside teammate Semi Ojeleye to the Clippers, while fellow Buck Donte DiVincenzo was sent to the Sacramento Kings in the mega deal. Milwaukee is getting center Serge Ibaka from the Clippers in the four-team trade, while Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is being traded from the Kings to the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons are sending Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson to the Kings as well as two future second-round picks to the Bucks to compete the trade. This tweet by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gives a full breakdown of the trade.
After helping lead Meridian High School to an MHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2011, Hood played college basketball at Mississippi State and Duke before being selected with the No. 23 overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2014 NBA Draft. This is Hood’s eighth season playing in the NBA, and he’s currently scoring 3.3 points per game while averaging 14.9 minutes per contest.
