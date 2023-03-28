All across the nation, pools have been struggling to stay open since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were shut down initially to prevent transmission, but some remain shut because of a national shortage of lifeguards.
The City of Meridian is one of the many cities attempting to overcome this shortage so that the pools can be opened when summer arrives. Highland Park’s pool was operational in 2022, but Velma Young Park’s pool remained closed for the duration of the summer pool season.
“These past two to three years, it’s really been tough to get lifeguards,” Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said. “Before COVID, we’ve always had between 10 and 15 lifeguards on staff. Both pools, Velma and Highland Park, were equipped with certified lifeguards and were doing swimming lessons. When COVID hit, it kind of just went down.”
The Parks and Recreation Department is looking for people who are interested in becoming certified lifeguards at both Velma Young and Highland Park. The department is accepting applications now at its Highland Park office.
Adams said interested applicants should already know how to swim but do not have to be certified lifeguards yet. Parks and Recreation will pay for the certification, which is held at Meridian Community College, if the applicant passes the certification course.
The Parks and Recreation Department increased its lifeguard pay to $14 per hour to be a competitive employer. Those interested must be at least 16 years old to apply.
“It’s a great summer job,” Adams said. “We’re just trying to get fully operational.”
If Adams and his team cannot find enough lifeguards, the city’s pool schedules may be modified, which would likely mean they are open for fewer days this pool season.
