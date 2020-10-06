Meridian High School has suspended football activities for the next two weeks due to “COVID-19 safety concerns,” according to a press release by the Meridian Public School District Tuesday afternoon.
“The decision was determined by following the established decision matrix by the Mississippi State Department of Health and MPSD,” the statement read. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters.”
Meridian was scheduled to play at Oak Grove Thursday and host Brandon Oct. 16. Both of those are Region 3-6A games which determine playoff seeding.
Check back later for more updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.