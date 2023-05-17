Meridian High Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell introduced William “Tre” Collins as the interim girls basketball coach at a press conference in Meridian’s gym on Tuesday. Trussell said Collins checked all the boxes for the Wildcats.
“Talking with the Lady Cats players last week, there were three things that they were looking for,” Trussell said. “That is someone who is committed to doing the work, but also someone with a sense of humor that can have fun along the way, and then lastly that person that can keep them as a family, because that’s what coach (Deneshia) Faulkner has done.”
Collins will replace Faulkner, who is leaving to coach at Jones Community College after leading her Meridian team to the first girls basketball state championship in school history in 2022. Collins has been an assistant coach on the boys basketball team at Meridian since 2020.
“His work ethic is hands down outstanding,” Faulkner said. “He’s going to put in the work. His passion for the game, his passion for the kids, his passion just to grow our kids and get them better, that’s going to be enough.”
Collins met with his team for the first time on Tuesday, but he said he already knows many of the players. He said he wants to continue to see hard work and dedication from these players, and he wants them to continue to be a family, as they were under Faulkner.
“I think it all starts with the summer,” Collins said. “I’ve already begun planning for the summer as these things are being put into place, so I’m really excited to get started with this group and see what we can do in the summer, and see what type of team we’re going to be next season.”
This is Collins’ first head coaching job, and he was also an assistant coach at Petal High School for three years before coming to Meridian. He played basketball in college at William Carey University.
“The work and the dedication that’s going to go into this, I don’t believe that anybody else is going to do the job that I can do,” Collins said. “My heart is in Meridian, and when I say that, it means more to me to see these kids be successful than anything else I do.”
Collins said he is excited to be able to remain in Meridian because the relationships between staff, administration and students is second to none. He said he wants to carry on traditions that Faulkner set up, including winning a championship.
“Is it a failure if we don’t win a gold ball this season, maybe the next season?” Collins said. “I don’t believe that’s a failure, but our eyes are on that prize, and that’s the standard right there year in and year out.”
In his first year, Collins said his goal is to see his girls be successful on and off the court, and he wants to see them win in both in basketball and in life. He wants to see his seniors graduate, and he wants them to have the opportunity to pursue basketball scholarships at the next level if they’d like to play in college.
Trussell said he wanted to give more coaches the opportunity to apply, but time restraints led to Collins’ hire as interim head coach of the girls team. He said the interim tag may be removed if things go well, and Trussell just wants to see Collins work the process for now.
“Sometimes coaches when they come in, they try to win at all costs,” Trussell said. “I don’t think you’re going to see that with coach Collins. When you put the processes in place, then you build towards it.”
