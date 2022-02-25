Last week against Hancock in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs, baskets were difficult to come by for the Meridian High School girls.
A week later, the Lady Wildcats punched their ticket to the Big House by draining 3-pointer after 3-pointer in a dominant 73-37 win against Gulfport Friday at home in the third round of the postseason. Meridian hit 13 shots from behind the arc, led by Charity Hinton, who drained six 3s and finished with 29 points.
Lady Wildcats head coach Deneshia Faulkner said she couldn’t remember exactly when her team hit that many 3s, but it had been a while, and in a third-round playoff game, she’ll take it.
“It was early in the season. Better late than never,” Faulkner said with a chuckle.
Meridian jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 30-20 at the half. Gulfport was unable to keep pace in the final 16 minutes as Meridian led 46-29 going into the final period and outscored the Lady Admirals 27-8 in the fourth.
“I feel like as we get deeper and deeper into the playoffs, it’s going to force us to have to score more and do whatever our team needs us to do to win,” Hinton said.
The offense was nice, but the defensive performance was just as important for Meridian as the Lady Wildcats limited Gulfport to nine points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth, never allowing the Lady Admirals to make a run late.
“We don’t fuss a lot about what goes on or doesn’t go on, on the offensive end,” Faulkner said. “Defense is part of our identity.”
Tytiana Buckley had 17 points for Meridian, and Mississippi State signee Debreasha Powe finished with 15 points, while Syria Walker scored nine points, all in the second half.
The win marks the third year in a row Meridian will travel to the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson for the state semifinals, and the Lady Wildcats (25-3) are hoping this trip will result in a state championship game berth — and win.
“It feels awesome,” Hinton said. “We’ve put in the work all season, and it shows that our hard work is paying off. We want it so bad, and everyone is buying in and working hard, and the whole team is jelling.”
