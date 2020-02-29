BILOXI — Two seasons ago, the Meridian girls basketball team was eliminated in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Last season, the Lady Wildcats were put out in the third round.
This time, Meridian is Big House bound as the Lady Wildcats rolled past Brandon 58-31 Saturday afternoon at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to advance to the Class 6A state semifinal round.
Like in their second-round matchup against Terry last week, the Lady Wildcats struggled to shoot the ball at first, but woke up offensively much sooner this time around. After taking a 10-9 lead into the second quarter, Meridian outscored Brandon 18-8 in the second period to take a 28-17 advantage into the half. The Lady Bulldogs were unable to find an offensive rhythm in the second half as Meridian pulled away in the final 16 minutes.
“I was really proud of the kids,” Meridian head coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “We had been working on a lot of thing and just cleaning up some things this week, and I was very proud that they came in and were able to execute defensively. At the beginning of the game we had a little bit of nervousness, which is to be expected, but these girls were able to pull it together, and I think once that ball tipped off, that was it for them.”
Point guard Charity Hinton said getting past the third round is a major accomplishment after falling short of going to the Big House the previous two seasons.
“It feels great,” Hinton said. “We finally made it to the third piece of our puzzle. We had great energy, and everyone on the team is uplifting and encouraging.”
Ti’Ian Boler, Tyana Clark and Debreasha Powe all hit 3s in the second quarter to help Meridian build its lead, and Powe also made a 3-point play with 5:38 to go before the half when she sank a free throw after being fouled on a field goal. The Lady Wildcats went on a 13-4 run in the first four minutes of the second quarter to begin pulling away from the Lady Bulldogs.
Arianna Patton scored seven of Meridian’s 13 third-quarter points, including a 3-pointer to begin the frame, and the Lady Wildcats led 41-24 going into the fourth. Brandon managed just three field goals in the fourth quarter— one with one second remaining in regulation — as Meridian built a comfortable enough lead to begin subbing in backups in the game’s waning minutes.
Boler led the game with 18 points, and Powe finished with 13. Patton tallied 12, and Clark had nine points for the Lady Wildcats.
UNSUNG HERO
Hinton said no matter what their role, every player on the Lady Wildcats’ roster has proven invaluable during the season.
“A lot of people do stuff to get the win that doesn’t show up on the stat book,” Hinton explained.
And she’s one of those players, as Hinton’s ball-handling ability has been a major plus for the Lady Wildcats, especially after senior Tymesha Reed went down with an injury.
“She’s been huge for us,” Faulkner said of Hinton. “The first thing we had to do is let her know there was no pressure on her to be Tymesha Reed. Charity Hinton is good enough (as is), and we’re proud of her. She’s been doing a good job.”
Hinton said she’s never felt pressured to replace Reed’s production, she just does what she always has — handle the ball and distribute it.
“I’m just comfortable with the ball,” Hinton said. “I’ve been having to have the ball under pressure for a long time, so I’m used to it. Plus, when you have great teammates, you can drive and then dish it out to give them a shot, so that gives you confidence. Even before (Reed) got hurt, I knew I was going to have to step up. I was already playing point guard, so we didn’t switch it up too much.”
UP NEXT
Meridian (29-1) will Clinton (24-4) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The winner of Wednesday’s game will advance to the Class 6A state championship round next Saturday at Ole Miss.
