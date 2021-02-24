If the Lady Wildcats want to win a state championship, they’ll have to overcome the adversity that presents itself every postseason.
Wednesday night in the second round, the key was to maintain composure when things weren’t going perfectly on offense. The Meridian High School girls passed that test, defeating St. Martin 56-44 to advance to the third round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Their biggest adversity came late, as MHS had led 47-34 entering the fourth quarter before St. Martin cut the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 10, 54-44, with 2:06 remaining. Head coach Deneshia Faulkner called a timeout and stressed to her girls to maintain defensive intensity above all else.
“I told them we just had to be consistent and keep playing,” Faulkner said. “I think part of the reason (it got close) was that we went on stretches where we couldn’t get the ball to fall, but that’s what you have to do in the playoffs. You have to play through situations like that and keep the energy up and keep playing defense, and I think we did that pretty well.”
MHS played keepaway for much of the final two minutes, but the Lady Wildcats also kept St. Martin off the board in that stretch. The Lady Yellow Jackets missed a pair of free throws with less than a minute to go, and Jamiya King had a field goal for MHS to seal the 12-point win.
“I’m super proud of the kids,” Faulkner said. “We struggled a little bit with shots falling, but that’s an adversity that comes with playing basketball, and I’m proud of their reaction to it.”
Junior forward Debreasha Powe said no matter what frustration they might feel on the offensive end, they feel like they can always play at a high level on defense.
“We can control the defense,” Powe said. “We can’t control how the shots go, so even if our shots aren’t falling, we always tell each other that we’ll get it back on defense.”
Powe led MHS with 17 points, but an ankle injury in the third quarter limited her offensively the rest of the game, as she had only two second-half points. Faulkner admitted that somewhat hampered her team offensively, but she was impressed with the defense of her team in the second half.
“It does affect us at times with rebounding, and she is one of our dominant offensive players, but it’s a good thing we don’t really stress offense a lot, and we have some kids who will step into those defensive roles,” Faulkner said. “We believe whatever we’re lacking on the offensive end we’ll have to make up for it on the defensive end.”
And Powe played through the pain, hauling in a few rebounds and making several key blocks on the defensive end even after getting her ankle taped up.
“I’m happy to be here,” Powe said. “I don’t feel tired or anything. I’m just excited and proud of team for how we pulled out this win.”
Charity Hinton scored 16 points for MHS, and Arianna Patton finished with 12. The Lady Wildcats led 32-18 at the half.
One of the questions entering Wednesday’s game was how much the long layoff would affect MHS. The Lady Wildcats hadn’t played since their divisional championship game against Oak Grove Feb. 11 due to inclement weather delaying the start of the MHSAA playoffs, but Powe said she and her teammates got in enough work during the downtime to where it wasn’t a big deal.
“Every single day we came in and worked,” Powe said. “Even when we had to stay at home, when we came back, we said, ‘We can’t waste any time. We have to go hard every single day.’”
MHS (14-4) will return to action Friday at home in the third round of the playoffs.
