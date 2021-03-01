The frustration in Arianna Patton has been building for an entire year.
As the lone senior on the Meridian High School girls basketball team, Patton tries to set the tone for her teammates, and she’s had plenty of motivation from which to draw. Last year, the Lady Wildcats were eliminated by Clinton in the MHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game, 63-51, and that loss has haunted Patton ever since.
Now, she has the chance to avenge that defeat, as MHS (16-3) is back in the Final Four and will play Olive Branch (22-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Mississippi Coliseum with a state title berth on the line. While the Final Four opponent is different from last year, Patton said she took the 2020 loss in the semifinal game personally, and Wednesday offers a chance to rewrite the story from a year ago.
“It’s been on my mind ever since that loss,” Patton said. “I knew I just had to come back harder this year. Now that it’s here, it’s time to go out there and play.”
MHS head coach Deneshia Faulkner said the lesson from last year’s game was to avoid the snowball effect of mistakes piling on top of one another, and the whole team has used that loss as a driving force to make it back to the Big House and go ever farther than before.
“We had some mental breakdowns last year in the semifinals and took that as a motivating factor,” Faulkner said. “Attacking adversity this year has been one of our main points of emphasis, and as a coach I’m excited and extremely confident to see how we handle that.”
The Lady Wildcats may not be playing last year’s opponent, but it’s still a revenge game of sorts. Olive Branch handed MHS its first loss of the season, a 66-55 road contest on Jan. 19, and like last year’s state semifinal game, Faulkner said the Olive Branch game gave her team a chance to reflect on errors from that contest and figure out how they needed to improve.
“We were not pleased with the calls in that game, and the referees played a factor in our mental state,” Faulkner explained. “We had missed buckets and turnovers, too, and we didn’t handle it well. We saw how we came out in the end, and we watched film and saw a lot of mistakes we’d made.”
Patton said she and her teammates had issues with Olive Branch’s press in particular, which allowed the Lady Conquistadors to jump out to a big lead.
“They kind of got to us early with their press, and we struggled with that,” Patton recalled. “After all that, we only trailed by six points before they pulled away from us late. I know we’re capable of beating them, and we have a great coach who has a game plan, and we’ve been working on our press offense, so we’ll be all right.”
This time around, Patton said the Lady Wildcats can’t be the ones playing catchup early if they want to come out on top.
“We have to throw the first punch and get after it and not panic on their press,” Patton said. “They have a great press that gets to a lot of teams, but I know we can handle it with our point guard. We just have to be smart and get after it.”
One different approach for Faulkner this season is allowing herself and her players to enjoy accomplishments as they come instead of waiting until after the season is over, and back-to-back Final Four appearances is something to celebrate.
“It’s been rewarding,” Faulkner said. “It’s definitely not the ultimate goal but still rewarding. Us having one senior and her taking the semifinal game personally, I’m grateful she’s getting another shot.”
