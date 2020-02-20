After the Meridian High School girls and boys basketball teams won the Region 5-6A Tournament last week, both teams earned a bye in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The second round of the postseason begins Friday, with the Lady Wildcats (27-1) hosting Terry (14-15) at 6 p.m., while the Wildcats (23-5) will host Gulfport (25-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Meridian is poised to make a run in the girls and boys playoffs, and both teams are hoping to make history by sweeping in the Class 6A state championship round.
LADY WILDCATS
While the Meridian boys opted to play Gulfport Feb. 7 right before the start of the regional tournament, the girls opted for an off night instead in order to recharge both physically and mentally.
The Lady Wildcats ran through the Region 5-6A Tournament with a 57-17 win against George County and a 55-32 victory versus Oak Grove in the championship game to capture the No. 1 seed out of their division. That bye the Friday before the district tournament went a long way, Lady Wildcats coach Deneshia Faulkner said, as it allowed her girls to come out fresh last week in the tournament.
“At that point in the season, rest is important,” Faulkner said. “It gave us a break, and we got a chance to get our ice baths and get our legs back under us and refocus mentally.”
It was the second year in a row the girls won the Region 5-6A Tournament, but Faulkner admitted the excitement was a little more tempered compared to last winter.
“Of course it’s a big deal because it put us in a good spot on the bracket,” Faulkner said. “This year we have five seniors, and I think they have their eyes set on a bigger prize. It was a stepping stone for us, definitely. That was the first step.”
Senior Ti’Ian Boler said getting the No. 1 seed was important, but the goal of winning a state championship is a much bigger deal to her and her teammates.
“Last year, winning the division was our main goal, but we have bigger goals this year,” Boler said. “It’s good that we won district, but now that we won it two years in a row, it’s like we’ve been here before.”
The Lady Wildcats were expected to compete for a 6A state title before the season started, and Boler said they’ve had a target on their backs all winter. Now that it’s the playoffs, she expects that target to be even bigger.
“That’s why we have to go at each other twice as hard in practice,” Boler explained. “The big thing for us is consistency. One game we’ll be strong, and then the next we’ll come out sort of sluggish, but I feel like we picked it up at the end of the (regular season).”
The girls’ only loss is to Hoover High School out of Alabama, and Meridian often finds itself blowing out opponents. That can get monotonous at times for the players, but senior Tyana Clark said they stay focused by working to improve no matter the score.
“Every game we try to play better than we did in the last game,” Clark said. “We feel like we’re working toward something higher, and it’s like we’re competing against ourselves.”
Faulkner’s message to her girls entering the playoffs is to stay true to their strengths and not forget what’s allowed them to have success so far.
“Right now the biggest thing is to take care of our bodies, and mentally, we have to remember how we got here,” Faulkner said. “You have to understand that all the small things you did to get here, you have to make sure to continue to do those things, because not a lot of teams play into March.”
WILDCATS
Last year, Meridian beat Oak Grove in the regular season twice but lost to the Warriors in the Region 5-6A Tournament championship game. The opposite happened last week as the Wildcats avenged their only two regular-season losses in Region 5-6A with a 66-50 win against Oak Grove to secure the No. 1 seed.
“It was a feeling of redemption,” Norman said. “It had been a long time since (Oak Grove) had beaten us and won a district championship themselves, and they came out and carried it on into the season. I told my guys it’s been a long time since someone’s beaten us three times in a row, and we really took that to heart, and I’m really proud at the way they responded.”
Senior Azerious Ellis said having already played Oak Grove twice gave them a better feel of things when the Region 5-6A Tournament rolled around.
“Most of the teams we’ve played in the regular season are teams we’ll see in the playoffs, so that gives us an advantage,” Ellis said. “It gave us something to play for, not wanting to lose (to a team) three times in a row.”
That will be the case again Saturday, as Meridian beat their second-round opponent, Gulfport, 49-30 on Feb. 7.
“It helps us prepare for teams, knowing who their best player is and who wants to shoot and doesn’t want to shoot,” senior Makeem Roberts explained.
All coaches want their team to be peaking when the playoffs arrive, and Norman said he feels like his players are in a good place heading into Saturday’s game.
“I like the way we’re playing right now,” Norman said. “We’re shooting the ball well and sharing the ball. Every night is a different leading scorer. It goes back to the things we have to do every day, which is rebound, defend and execute. If we do that, we’ll be just fine.”
One unique thing about this year’s Wildcats squad is having 10 seniors. This allows Norman to sub in guys regularly, and there’s no selfishness among the group.
“They like being around each other both on and off the court,” Norman said. “We call ourselves family. When we got here, we said family over everything, and we bring it up every day in practice. When we huddle, it’s ‘Family on three, Wildcats on six,’ so it’s family, and then the Wildcats.”
Ellis said the lack of egos among the seniors and their familiarity has allowed them to jell into a strong unit.
“Everyone plays their own role,” Ellis said. “We play as a team. We don’t have any Dandy Dozens, we just have really good chemistry because we’ve been playing together since we were kids.”
And since everyone gets regular playing time, that’s prevented any of the seniors from being overworked, Ellis added.
“Going into the playoffs, depth is important,” Ellis said. “We can sub, and there’s no letdown. It’s the same (level of performance).”
TWO ELITE TEAMS
Not many schools have a chance to make a playoff run in both boys and girls basketball, and Faulkner said the success of both teams has generated a lot of excitement in and around Meridian High School.
“I think it’ll set a new standard,” Faulkner said. “Our guys have a really good team this year and our girls have come a long way and now have a really good team. I’ve heard that if both teams actually win it, it’ll be the first time in the history of 6A, and I think that will be big for Meridian. … Meridian is a sports town, so that would mean everything for the city, not just for us.”
Clark said having two strong basketball teams has caused the boys and girls to develop a camaraderie.
“Before, the girls didn’t have a good team, and now it’s like we’re a family,” Clark said. “We support each other to be better, and it’s what we’ve always wanted.”
Since the girls’ games precede the boys’ games, Roberts and his teammates often see the Lady Wildcats win big, which creates momentum going into their contests.
“When they blow someone out, it motivates us to do the same,” Roberts said. “We feed off each other’s energy.”
Norman has watched the Lady Wildcats build themselves into a 6A contender over the past several seasons and said the girls’ buying into Faulkner’s coaching is what’s allowed them to get to this point.
“They were young when she got here (in 2017), and they took their lumps as 10th graders and fought last year,” Norman said. “This year has just been the fruits of the labor that they’ve put in.”
Hopefully, both of their seasons will end with a 6A crown, Boler said.
“It would be an amazing feeling if we could both win the championship,” Boler said.
Said Roberts, “It would show that anything can be done if you put your mind to it, and it would mean history will have been made.”
