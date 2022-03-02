JACKSON — Debreasha Powe knew when to take over.
After losing in the semifinal round the previous two seasons, the Mississippi State signee scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Meridian High School over Clinton 55-50 in this year’s semifinal round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs Wednesday night at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The Lady Wildcats (26-3) will face Harrison Central for the girls Class 6A state championship at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I think it showed a lot of growth and maturity, and tonight she just lived up to her name,” Meridian coach Deneshia Faulkner. said “Her teammates were there, too, and that’s what it takes. We came together as a team and held on at the end.”
Clinton led majority of the game. The Lady Arrows held a slim 13-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Meridian went on a 10-4 run to take a 20-17 lead, but Clinton ended the first half on an 8-2 run to hold a 25-22 advantage at halftime.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Clinton held a 32-31 lead, then Powe scored 12 of Meridian’s next 14 points to give the Lady Wildcats a 45-32 advantage.
Clinton went on a 17-6 run to cut the Meridian lead down to 51-50 with 28 seconds left, with Kenijha Flowers hitting a 3-pointer to make it a one-point contest.
“I was telling the girls we had what we wanted and to trap them when they get the ball in and keep the ball out of Debreasha’s hands,” Clinton coach Pearlene Fairley said. “We didn’t have a couple of our key players early like we needed.”
Powe hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to give Meridian the 55-50 lead and seal the game. Powe finished with a game-high 25 points.
“I just knew I couldn’t go home this year. We’ve been in this position the last two years in a row, and I just had to stay calm and do what I had to do,” Powe said. “We had to stick to who we are, even when things weren’t going well, and we did that tonight. We didn’t panic, and that was key.”
Tytiana Buckley added 15 points for Meridian, while Syria Walker had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats.
This is Meridian’s first appearance in the state title game since 2005, and the school will be seeking its first state title in girls basketball.
“It’s going to be a dog fight between two very good teams,” Faulkner said. “(Harrison Central is) very well coached and very big, so we will have to be prepared.”
Ayonna Naylor had 15 points to lead Clinton, while Flowers and Arianna Durrell added 12 points each for the Lady Arrows (21-8).
