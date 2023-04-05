Jazlynn Sulton gave up just one walk on the mound for Meridian’s softball team against Oak Grove, but the Warriors put up 10 runs on 11 hits and four stolen bases to secure a 10-8 victory at Meridian on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 6-6 at the end of the sixth inning. The Warriors rattled off four runs in the top of the final inning, and they secured the win by holding the Wildcats to just two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
