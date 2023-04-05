904A1182.jpeg

Photo by Jason Dyess

Oaklynne Daughtery (1) slides in safely at second as the Wildcats lose to Oak Grove 10-8 Tuesday night.

Jazlynn Sulton gave up just one walk on the mound for Meridian’s softball team against Oak Grove, but the Warriors put up 10 runs on 11 hits and four stolen bases to secure a 10-8 victory at Meridian on Tuesday.

 

The game was tied at 6-6 at the end of the sixth inning. The Warriors rattled off four runs in the top of the final inning, and they secured the win by holding the Wildcats to just two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

904A1163.jpeg

Photo by Jason Dyess

Meridian High Wildcats Kiersten Hampton (47) throws out a runner at first base Tuesday night.
904A1324.jpeg

Photo by Jason Dyess

Meridian's Jazlynn Sulton (4) hits a single the Wildcats Tuesday night.
904A1154.jpeg

Photo by Jason Dyess

Dash Sillimon (6) tags out an Oak Grove runner in the Wildcats home loss Tuesday night.
904A1268.jpeg

Photo by Jason Dyess

Caitlyn Williams (42) hits a double for the Wildcats in Tuesday's 10-8 loss to Oak Grove.
904A1137.jpeg

Photo by Jason Dyess

Meridian High's Jazlynn Sulton (4) gets the start as pitcher against Oak Gove on Tuesday night.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video