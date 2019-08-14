The Meridian 13-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars lost a hard-fought game against Greenville, South Carolina, 7-6 Wednesday evening in the semifinal round of the Babe Ruth World Series in Westfield, Mass.
The loss eliminated Meridian, the Southwest representatives at the World Series, and earned it a third-place finish in the tournament. Greenville, the Southeast representative, scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
“They’ve represented our city as well as a group of 13-year-olds could,” head coach Chuck Butler said. “They left it all on the field, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished. Obviously, we didn’t get the win tonight, but that’s the way baseball goes. Sometimes you don’t get the breaks. Losing it in the last inning is a tough way to lose, but life is tough, and that’s another lesson this great game teaches us. I thought we handled it with a lot of dignity.”
Meridian’s biggest play came in the top of the fifth inning when Greenville led 2-1. With the bases loaded, Cannon Graham had a bases-clearing double and later scored on an RBI single by Mitchell Butler.
D’Marion Terrell finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Brett Busbea had an RBI, and Fred Liddell had a stolen base.
Chuck Butler said hitting was Meridian’s No. 1 strength, and he commended the players for their seemingly unlimited offensive abilities.
“We hit the ball hard in every game we played in, and it wasn’t any different (Wednesday night),” Butler said. “We could have used a few more hits, but overall we hit the ball well. We’re solid in other areas, but our forte was swinging the bats. No one up here swung their bats through their lineup like we did. We were a dangerous team. We made a few mistakes on the base paths and in a few key situations at the plate, but if you hit .300, you’re in the hall of fame, which means 70 percent of the time you fail. I’m sure we hit well above the .300 mark as a team. We were tough to play against, no doubt about it.”
