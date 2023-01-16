BAY SPRINGS — Meridian coach Ron Norman couldn’t have asked for a better second half.
Behind the play of Javion Yarbrough and Jamire Clayton the Wildcats raced past Harrison Central 61-42 in the Bay Springs ALFA Classic on Saturday afternoon.
“Played a lot better in the second half because it’s always good when you make shots and we had some kids make shots,” Norman said. “We play hard and guard pretty much very consistently all game and we made some shots behind some stops and the momentum got going for us.”
Meridian never trailed the entire game.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead to begin the game and eventually held a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter it was back and forth as each traded baskets, but Yarbrough hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Meridian a 29-24 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was the difference in the game as the Wildcats outscored the Red Rebels 21-7 to give them a 50-32 lead that was highlighted by a 14-2 run to begin the second half.
From that point on Meridian’s lead never dropped below 17 points.
“We played Brandon last night and that was tough game and the kids showed character today going on the road excited about playing,” Norman said. “Yarbrough stepped up and made shot after shot and growing into the guy we need him to be. Him being our point guard he still made shots.”
Yarbrough finished with a game-high 19 points to lead Meridian, while Clayton added 12 points and Dantwaine Johnson chipped in 11 points for the Wildcats (16-4).
“We had to come out and execute and play with heart. Harrison Central is a really good team, so we had to come out and punch them in the mouth and do our job,” Yarbrough said. “Second half we had to just finish the job and did what we had to do.”
With the win Meridian extended its winning streak to seven games and have now won 12 out of their last 13 games.
“6A is going to be tough no matter who wins the region tournament or qualifies for the playoffs. We’re going to play a tough first or second playoff game against a very good team and Harrison Central is one of them,” Norman said.
Shaun Murray had 15 points to lead Harrison Central, while Caden Ragins added 12 points for the Red Rebels (13-9).
“We fought our way back in the first half and in the second half the ball just didn’t go our way,” said Harrison Central coach Francisco Hardy. “Meridian shot the ball really well and they’re very well coached and they played well. This is a game we need that that helps us prepare if we have to make it to Jackson because every year Meridian is in the mix, so hopefully we can handle business on the coast to get out and have a chance.”
