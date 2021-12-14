No. 3-ranked Meridian High School put on a strong performance against Quitman in Tuesday night prep basketball action, topping the Panthers 68-32.
JaQuavion Horner and Jamire Clayton led the Wildcats with 12 points each, and Meridian came out with strong defensive energy, limiting Quitman to only 13 points in the first half.
Both teams dominated around the paint and were locked in on snagging down every rebound for numerous second-chance shots, but the Panthers were unable to keep up when the Wildcats exploded in the second half by lighting it up from beyond the 3-point arc.
Devin Portis chipped in with 9 points for Meridian, providing some great shooting from the 3, and the Wildcats yet again defended the home court with a strong win.
Meridian improved to 11-1 on the season.
MERIDIAN GIRLS 45, QUITMAN 32
After a tough double-overtime loss to Tupelo last week, the Lady Wildcats were determined to rebound with victory over Quitman.
Mississippi State signee Debreasha Powe led Meridian with 19 points, and Charity Hinton added eight points for the Lady Wildcats, while Tytiana Buckley chipped in with seven points. Jamiya King and senior Kayli Hite also showed flashes for Meridian, as both were unstoppable getting in the lane and did a great job creating space for clean shots. King finished with six points, while Hite chipped in with two points. Jamesha Jones had three points for Meridian.
“It is a struggle,” Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “We have been playing a lot of games, and I think it’s starting to show, but it’s all a part of the game.”
Hinton had a strong night for Meridian defensively as she constantly matched up with the opposing point guard with her aggressiveness and quick hands.
For Quitman, Dacia Bostic had 16 points, and Niyah Strickland scored 12 points. Aaliyah Nixon and Kiarra Thompson each scored two points for the Lady Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.