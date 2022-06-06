Soccer season isn’t until the winter, but area girls soccer teams are already getting work in, and Meridian Community College is offering an outlet for local girls to improve their skills.
The annual MCC Girls Team Camp started Monday and continues through Wednesday, and it allows area high school teams to be coached by four-year university coaches in order to improve their skills. MCC women’s soccer coach Mike Smith said inviting college coaches from around the Southeast allows local players to get a level of instruction that will hopefully be an asset for teams when their seasons roll around in November.
“It’s mainly all the local schools from Lauderdale County and the surrounding area, and every now and then we’ll host a team from out of the district — this year, we have Northeast Jones here,” Smith explained. “I bring in college coaches from around the state of Mississippi or from Louisiana or Alabama, and they come in and work with the teams for three days. The high school coaches will tell (the college) coaches what they want their kids to work on, and they’ll do drills for those specific things, so they get full practices with that particular coach, and then they’ll play two games against other high school teams here.”
Since many of these girls have college soccer aspirations, Smith said the coaches at the MCC camp will help give them an idea of what it takes to play at the four-year level.
“That’s the ultimate goal for most of these kids when they get to the high school level or even seventh and eighth grade,” Smith said. “That is the dream, so it’s very good for them to get that experience and see what it’s like to be coached by a coach from that level, what kind of drills they put them through and what the demands are for that level.”
Northeast Lauderdale rising freshman Karma Malone participated with her fellow Lady Trojans Monday afternoon and said working on high-level skills will be a key part of summer team activities for her and her teammates.
“I think it’s a great experience for people to improve on their soccer and try taking it to another level and get more focused on building skills,” Malone said.
Monday afternoon, the Lady Trojans got to work with William Carey men’s soccer assistant coach Tom Dos Anjos, who returned to coach at the camp for the second straight year.
“Mike reached out to me last year, and it went really well last year,” Dos Anjos said. “We had a great group of girls, and this is a well-organized camp that I wanted to be part of again. This is a very young squad (Northeast Lauderdale), but there’s a lot of potential here, so we’re just drilling home the fundamentals and working on small little details that will make a big difference with them so that when they get to their junior and senior years, they have those foundations to build on.”
Candice Maloney, the girls soccer coach at Northeast Lauderdale, said exposure at MCC’s annual camp potentially benefits them beyond the upcoming high school season.
“Anytime we have the opportunity to get extra touches and balls and train with someone from the college level, it always benefits our team,” Maloney said. “It gives my players an opportunity to see what’s expected out of college-level practices as far as the intensity and moving from drill to drill. I think they really got a lot out of the camp today.”
Destinee Bridges, a rising eighth grader at Northeast Lauderdale Middle School, said it was exciting getting coached by a college coach, and whether it’s practices or games, there’s no substitute for actually touching a soccer ball when it comes to gaining experience.
“Whenever I have the opportunity to play soccer or get coached by a college coach, my skills are going to improve,” Bridges said.
