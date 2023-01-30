BRANDON — Meridian has clinched the regular season division title and the top seed in the district tournament.
Behind a second half surge defensively and a big quarter offensively in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats rallied past rival Brandon 59-53 in a critical Region 5-6A matchup on Friday night.
The Wildcats (19-4, 6-0 Region 5-6) claimed the No. 1 seed in the district tournament that will be at Brandon and begins on Monday, Feb. 5.
“They did a great job of changing defenses on us and I was really proud of our kids responded. Had some guys stepped up and make some plays,” said Meridian coach Ron Norman. “Guys showed resilience and a lot of character, we’ve been in some tough games along I-20 and on the road and it got us ready for an environment like this.”
To begin the game it was back and forth with the Bulldogs and Wildcats tied at 10 after the opening frame.
Brandon began the second quarter on a 11-3 run to take a 21-13 lead and held on from there as the Bulldogs went into halftime leading 28-21.
In the third quarter, with Brandon leading 32-23, Meridian went on a 7-0 run over a three-minute span to cut the lead down to 32-30. The Wildcats took their first lead of the game on a Javion Yarbrough mid-range jumper at 35-34 with 1:16 left. Brandon ended the quarter leading 36-35 after a Marcel Bridges lay-up.
The fourth quarter was back-and-forth with five lead changes. Meridian’s Dantwaine Johnson hit a pair of free throws with 2:17 left to give the Wildcats a 50-48 lead.
After Brandon tied the game, Johnson drove to the basket to make a lay-up for the Wildcats and give them the lead for good at 52-50.
Meridian went on a quick 6-1 run and sealed the game with 25 seconds left as Tamarion Jones hit a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 58-51 lead.
“Dantwaine has been a part-time starter and part-time reserve and scored some big points for us in the second half,” Norman said. “We played good defense, it was hard to keep them off the boards and I’m anticipating we’re going to see each other again in two weeks. We got the one seed, but we still have to play and it’s been a long time since we’ve won here because this is a really tough place to play.”
Johnson had 15 points, all in the second half, to lead Meridian, while Jordan Jones added 13 points and Yarbrough had 12 points for the Wildcats.
“Coming out in the second half coach told us we got to play hard. Brandon is a really good team and we had to score and when DJ got going that opened things up for me and we started making shots,” Yarbrough said. “Defense is what we do, we get stops and something we got to execute and that’s where it all starts. We will be ready for district tournament, it’ll be tough.”
Bridges had a game-high 24 points to lead Brandon, while Isaiah Davis added nine points for the Bulldogs (18-7).
“We’re looking pretty good in the first half and had the lead. They came out in a 2-2-1 defense and we looked really confused even though we’ve seen it before. Our guys just panicked,” said Brandon coach Fred Barnes. “Down the stretch of the game they made their free throws and we missed ours and you can’t do that. They made consecutive baskets and we couldn’t get stops.”
