A pair of free throws by senior Demarcus Powe with 28 seconds remaining was the difference as the Meridian High School boys edged Brandon 42-40 in Friday night prep basketball action at Meridian.
Powe was held by a Brandon defender and went to the line with the game on the line, and the senior once again shined, this time on his team’s senior night. He led the team with 11 points, and Wildcats head coach Ron Norman said Powe’s job as a leader was to make sure he hit his foul shots to secure a big win in Region 5-6A.
“That’s what he’s supposed to do,” Norman said. “He’s been groomed for this moment, and I couldn’t be more proud of him coming off the last couple of games that we had.”
The Wildcats opened divisional play with a 62-61 loss to Petal on Jan. 7, followed by a 46-31 win versus Oak Grove Jan. 11. Meridian was then forced to forfeit games at Bandon and at home against Petal due to COVID-19 protocols and dropped a 52-44 contest at Oak Grove Tuesday, Jan. 25, making Friday’s contest a badly needed win.
“We haven’t beaten Brandon in the last three tries,” Norman said. “It’s good anytime you can get a win after we had COVID forfeits and had 14 days in between games before going to Oak Grove and getting beaten. This win got a monkey off our backs, and I’m so proud of the kids for believing in our game plan and what we can do.”
The Bulldogs led 4-3 after the first quarter and 21-18 at the half, but Meridian was able to take a 31-30 lead into the final period. Brandon was ahead 38-34 with 3:51 remaining before Jordan Jones made a 3 with 3:24 left to cut the lead to 38-37. The Wildcats jumped ahead 40-38 thanks to a 3 by Javion Yarbrough with 1:59 to go, but Brandon made a pair of free throws at the 1:29 mark to tie it 40-40 before Powe’s two free throws.
“Our plan was to slow them down, zone them and don’t get into a track meet with those athletes, because they have some Clydesdales,” Norman said. “We wanted to make them play at our pace, and it worked out in our favor.”
Powe said a big key for his team defensively was forcing Brandon outside instead of letting them take advantage of their length and athleticism inside.
“We had to make them shoot more 3s than they normally do,” Powe said. “We had to close out short on them and make sure they don’t get in the paint.”
Tamarion Jones finished with 10 points for Meridian, while Jordan Jones had nine points. The Wildcats (17-5, 2-4) host Laurel next Friday, and Powe said the win leaves them with good momentum after an up-and-down January.
“They’re one of the best teams in our district, and if we can beat them, we can beat anybody,” Powe said.
MERIDIAN GIRLS 44, BRANDON 31
Tytiana Buckley scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter — a huge 3 and two free throws — to help the Meridian girls pull away against Brandon late.
Meridian led 15-5 at the half and 28-18 at the end of the third quarter, but Brandon made a run with a 13-point fourth quarter that saw the game get to within four points late. Buckley’s 3 with approximately a minute left gave Meridian a cushion, and the Lady Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to end the game.
“It was big, but it’s not a shot Coach wanted me to take because we were up and she wanted us to hold the ball,” Buckley said with a smile.
Lady Wildcats head coach Deneshia Faulkner said Buckley’s fourth quarter was a microcosm of the team’s performance Friday, in that she fought through a tough night shooting to finish strong.
“She persevered,” Faulkner said. “She struggled offensively at the beginning, but we always tell them that shooters don’t stop shooting, and she came through for us when it mattered.”
Debreasha Powe finished with 19 points, seven in the fourth quarter, to lead Meridian. Charity Hinton, Syria Walker and Jamesha Jones each had six points for the Lady Wildcats.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight — it wasn’t necessarily anything we were doing wrong (in that regard), but we played a pretty solid defensive game,” Faulkner said.
Meridian rose to 20-2 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.