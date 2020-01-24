Any idea that the Meridian boys basketball team’s clash with Petal was going to be as close as their first matchup was abandoned by halftime.
The Wildcats made sure of that.
After Meridian was held scoreless through the first three and a half minutes of the second quarter, and carrying a six-point advantage, a 4-point play by Azerious Ellis off a 3-pointer ignited a 15-0 run by the Wildcats, which they strung together in just two and a half minutes to build their lead to 18. That extended to 22 by halftime and led to a 69-43 Wildcat victory in Region 5-6A action Friday.
Meridian head coach Ron Norman said the comfort of playing at home fueled the win, especially after losing to non-league opponent Forest Hill earlier in the week.
“We always play closer on the road. In here, we’re going to play a little bit better. We’re able to breathe with the crowd behind us,” he said. “I’m just proud of my kids. We’ve been through a little team turmoil, but these kids are resilient. We played good enough to win Monday, but to come back and beat a great Petal team, all credit to our ball club."
Makeem Roberts and Jaylen Davis both scored a team-high 12 points for Meridian (18-4, 3-1), while Davis grabbed five rebounds and Roberts added four assists and foul steals. Ellis earned 11 points and five steals, and Jarvis Campbell and Phillip Mosley both made a trio of 3s for nine points each for the Wildcats, who beat the Panthers by six Jan. 7.
Roberts and Campbell each made a shot from beyond the arc in the opening quarter, and Larry Dunn completed a 3-point play as the Wildcats took an 17-8 lead into the second quarter. After Campbell capped off his squad’s 15-0 run with a 3, his second of the stretch, the Panthers made two free throws before Ricky Hinton, Ellis and Roberts each tallied buckets for a 38-15 advantage at intermission.
The break didn’t halt Meridian’s momentum as Mosley and Roberts drilled shots from the perimeter on consecutive possessions as part of a 9-0 run to make it a 32-point game just over two minutes into the third quarters.
Jaquarris Collins went 2-for-2 at the line to put the Wildcats up by 34, their largest lead of the contest, before Petal (11-6, 1-4) scored 11 straight points to cut its deficit to 23 with 3:05 left in the period.
But the Panthers momentum was quickly doused by Mosley, who hit back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch it back out to a 29-point game. Josiah Jones even got in on the deep ball, sinking an underhanded heave at the third-quarter buzzer.
“He’s really been playing well in the last week or so, and I rewarded him with a start tonight,” Norman said of Mosley.
Petal began the final frame with seven straight points, but Davis silenced that run with three consecutive field goals. Ellis closed the evening by stealing a pass and tossing the ball off the backboard to Roberts, who finished the play by slamming home the alley-oop dunk.
Treylan Smith scored a game-high 18 points for the Panthers, and Jamar Jenkins added nine.
The Wildcats finished with 10 made 3-pointers and 14 steals. They’ll travel to George County (7-8, 0-4) Monday in a makeup game that was postponed a couple of weeks ago due to weather. Meridian beat the Rebels 59-21 in their first matchup Jan. 17.
